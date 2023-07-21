BILLINGS — As part of their 75th anniversary season, the Billings Mustangs plan to show the documentary “Cobb Field: A Day at the Ballpark” on Sunday after the team’s Pioneer Baseball League game against the Glacier Range Riders concludes at Dehler Park.

Filmmaker Craig Lindvahl’s documentary is centered on the final days of Cobb Field, the longtime home of the Billings Mustangs and Billings American Legion Baseball teams. Dehler Park opened in 2008. The Mustangs had their home games at Cobb from their inaugural season of 1948 until 2007.

“It’s during over about a week span in the summer of 2007, which was the last summer Cobb Field was in existence,” said Mustangs assistant general manager and director of stadium operations Matt Schoonover.

The documentary, which “is really good” Schoonover said, is a little over an hour and will be shown on the scoreboard after the Range Riders at Mustangs game concludes. First pitch for the contest is at 1:05 p.m. Kids will again run the bases as is the Sunday tradition after games at Dehler and the documentary will be played after that. Schoonover estimated the documentary would start 10 to 15 minutes after the game concludes.

The idea to show the documentary was “sparked” by a presentation at the Billings Public Library by Western Heritage Center community historian Lauren Hunley.

Schoonover explained that he attended Hunley’s presentation about the history of baseball in Billings and represented the Mustangs at the event. He had brought old yearbooks and had them on display and answered some questions posed to him by those attending.

“It was a really cool presentation she did,” Schoonover said. “It was a lot of fun.”

Christmas in July

The Mustangs will also be celebrating Christmas in July presented by TDS Fiber on Saturday at Dehler Park. The Ponies (1-2 second half entering play on Friday) will entertain Glacier (2-1) on Saturday at 6:35 p.m.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. The first 750 fans will receive ugly sweater T-shirts.

To mark the event, there will be giveaways throughout the game. Fans can register at Guest Services for drawings and “we’ll give presents out throughout the evening. Santa will be there,” Schoonover said.