BILLINGS — Billings Mustangs outfielder Jalen Garcia was moved by the club to the 10-day injured list July 3, per the Pioneer League transactions page. The reason for the move is not listed.

A Billings native who attended Billings Christian and played baseball for the Billings Scarlets and Montana State Billings, Garcia re-signed for his third season with the Ponies on June 19. Through eight games played in 2023, he has batted .276 with two home runs and four RBIs in 29 at-bats.