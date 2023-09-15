BILLINGS — This 75th anniversary season has been full of surprises and suspense for the Billings Mustangs.

And now the Ponies are two wins away from celebrating their first Pioneer Baseball League championship since 2014.

Billings then won the Pioneer Baseball League North Division series 2-1 over their nemesis the Missoula PaddleHeads with an 8-7 win in Game 3 on Thursday in Missoula.

Now, the Mustangs (53-46) hope for a storybook ending and their 16th league title in the League Championship Series beginning in Ogden, Utah, against the Raptors (52-47) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Game 2 is set for 6:35 p.m. Monday at Dehler Park and the if-necessary Game 3 would be at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at Dehler.

The Mustangs carry momentum into the best-of-three championship series after toppling the PaddleHeads. Missoula finished the year 67-31 and had the best overall record in the league.

Billings skipper Billy Horton said that after the Mustangs finished the first half 19-29, 16 games behind the first-place PaddleHeads the club had a goal of capturing the second-half title and qualifying for the postseason. Billings did just that with a 32-16 mark in the second half, edging Missoula for the division by a half-game.

“I tell you what, I’ve said this a lot and I’ll continue to say it, God deserves all the glory and these players deserve all the credit and it feels amazing,” Horton told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com by phone Friday as he traveled to Ogden. “We have been on this mission since the first day of the second half when we went to Glacier and we all planned on going to the postseason. We have had a great mix of new players and players who have been here all season and they have played well together. We are looking forward to representing Billings in the championship.”

Mustangs players said the second-half surge and playoff win over Missoula has the team entering the championship series with high hopes.

“We are fired up," Mustangs pitcher Cameron Repetti told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com on the bus ride from Missoula to Ogden on Friday afternoon. "This run we have been on for the past month and a half, that big win streak and then carrying it on to the playoffs and taking on the No.-1 ranked team in the league (Missoula) and beating them at home. And now getting to go to Ogden now and play for the championship, we are as fired up as we can be.”

Outfielder Gabe Wurtz, a second-year Mustang, said he is proud to be a part of this year’s squad and said a key to the Mustangs’ recent run has been solid all-around play. The Mustangs earned a playoff berth by winning the second half North Division after winning eight of their final 10 games and 15 straight from Aug. 20-Sept. 5.

“I just think we have a great team,” Wurtz said. “It’s awesome we had a chance to play Missoula again in the postseason like last year and fortunately we came out on top. It was three great games and a great series.

“We are playing really well and getting a lot of good quality outings from our pitchers. Our hitters are doing well, even when guys struggle others pick up the slack. Top to bottom we are playing well and making good decisions and keeping our foot on the gas and not shutting it down. We’ve stayed in games the whole time and that has really made an impact.”

Ogden finished the regular season with a 50-46 overall record, winning the first-half South Division title at 31-17. The Raptors were last in the South Division in the second half with a 19-29 mark. Ogden then defeated the Rocky Mountain (Colorado) Vibes 2-1 in their best-of-three series.

Horton said he played under Ogden skipper Kash Beauchamp with the New Jersey Jackals in the Northeast League.

“They have a great manager, who I played for in 1998. We won the championship that year together,” Horton said. “He is someone I stayed in contact with over the years. He is a great manager. They have experienced players who have been in this league and played postseason in this league. We are really excited to play them.”

While the Ponies are looking forward to championship showdown, they also are enjoying their victory over Missoula.

Billings led 6-5 entering the bottom of the ninth against the PaddleHeads Thursday before Missoula tied the contest to send the game into extra innings. Billings then scored a run in the top of the 10th, but Missoula answered in the bottom half of the frame. A Mitch Moralez single brought home Brendan Ryan for the winning run in the top of the 12th in the 8-7 triumph.

“We will enjoy today,” said Horton. “It’s a nice trip to Ogden. We will enjoy our ride over there. We will start preparations for them tomorrow morning. We have a pretty good feel for those guys and played them two weeks ago. We respect them and look forward to competing against them.”

The Mustangs swept a six-game series at Ogden from Aug. 29-Sept. 3. The Mustangs bats were lively as the Ponies won 23-4, 28-11, 13-11, 7-5, 8-5 and 14-11.

“It’s the playoffs and it’s different, but we just played Ogden two weeks ago and we played them six games and won all six,” said Repetti. “We definitely like our chances, but anything can happen. You don’t want to take anything for granted. You still have to show up and compete every day and put our best foot forward.”

The Mustangs are also looking forward to Games 2 and possibly 3 in Billings and a chance to clinch the championship in front of the home fans at Dehler Park. Winning a title would be a great way for the Ponies to go out in their 75th anniversary season.

“That is the best part of it, just getting to finish up at home, getting a chance to win it and win it at home,” said Wurtz. “That will be a great opportunity. I’m super excited for myself and the guys on the team and then the fans.”

BASEPATHS: The Mustangs announced on Friday that tickets are available at billingsmustangs.com. Fans can also call 406-252-1241 for tickets or stop by the box office Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Box seats are specially priced at $10 and general admission is $8 for the championship series playoff games at Dehler.