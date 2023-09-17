BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs still like their chances heading into their win-or-go-home Game 2 of the Pioneer Baseball League Championship Series against the Ogden Raptors Monday at Dehler Park.

And why shouldn’t they?

The Mustangs (53-47), who won 15 straight from Aug. 20-Sept. 5, went 17-2 over their final 19 games of the season to edge the Missoula PaddleHeads by a half game for first place in the second half North Division standings and qualify for the playoffs. The Mustangs then eliminated the PaddleHeads, who had the best overall record in the league, 2-1 in the division series.

So, after falling to the Raptors 7-4 in Game 1 of the championship set Saturday in Ogden, Utah, the Mustangs are ready to return to Dehler Monday. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. After all, the Mustangs have already faced elimination this season and survived.

“We’ve been in the playoffs for about a month if you look at it that way,” said Mustangs manager Billy Horton. “We have had a playoff mentality since a month ago. It’s been that way.”

“We have a lot of respect for Ogden. We have been battle-tested for a month now and are really looking forward to getting after it. We are confident and our guys are ready.”

Ogden (53-47) led 3-1 after an inning on Saturday and 5-1 after five frames. Billings began to claw back with single runs in each of innings 6 through 8 and trailed 5-4 after a Gabe Wurtz homer in the top of the eighth. Ogden would score two more in the bottom of the eighth to finish the scoring.

“The two things we talk about are to stay level and one at a time,” said Horton. “The players are good. It was a tough loss against a good team. We played well and nose to nose. They got us in the end. We’ll go out there with Cameron Repetti tomorrow. He is one of our best starting pitchers. He’ll go out there and start and compete. We’ll prepare for their starter. We’ll have a lot of fun. It will be good being in front of the fans at Dehler. There will be a lot of energy. We are one of the last two standing. It’s a privilege to be out there.”

Billings is seeking a 16th league title. If the Ponies win on Monday night, the deciding Game 3 would be played at Dehler at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday. Billings players want to add to the Mustangs’ legacy and winning the title would put an exclamation point on the team’s 75th anniversary season.

“It would be awesome just to continue the rich tradition of baseball in Billings and delivering a championship to this great town,” said Repetti. “We are fired up and ready to play another home game for the hometown crowd and hopefully the fans at Dehler Park get to see us end in a dogpile.”

After an 8-7 12-inning win in Game 3 of the North Division Series on Thursday night in Missoula, the team traveled by bus to Ogden Friday. The Mustangs then returned to Billings on Sunday.

“Our players did a great job battling. It’s been an uphill climb,” said Horton. “We had to go on the road from Missoula straight to Ogden and then come back home. We have been on the road almost a week now. The guys are doing an amazing job of grinding it out and we are very happy to be at home in front of the home fans.

“We are really excited to be home in front of the Billings fans. This is a special season celebrating 75 years of professional baseball in Billings. We are going to represent them the very best we can tomorrow (Monday) and they deserve that.”