OGDEN, Utah — The Ogden Raptors jumped out two a two-run lead after the first inning and held on to defeat the Billings Mustangs 7-4 in Game 1 of the Pioneer Baseball League Championship Series here Saturday.

Game 2 will be in Billings at 6:35 p.m. Monday at Dehler Park and the if-necessary Game 3 in the best-of-three set would also be at Dehler Park on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

Overall, Billings slugged 11 hits and Ogden had 10. Neither team committed a fielding error.

The Mustangs dropped to 53-47 with the setback and the Raptors improved to 53-47.

The Ponies pulled to within 5-4 after 7.5 innings, but the Raptors added two insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth to hold off Billings.

The Mustangs are aiming for their 16th league championship in their 75th anniversary season.

Catcher John Michael Faile batted 4 for 4, including a home run, for the Mustangs and drove in one and scored one run. Shortstop Blake Evans was 3 for 4, including a triple, and scored one run. Gabe Wurtz was 1 for 3 with a run and two RBIs and also hit a homer for Billings.

Logan Williams was 2 for 4 with two runs and three RBIs for Ogden and homered twice. Reese Alexiades was 2 for 3 with a pair of runs and an RBI and also hit a home run. Josh Broughton tripled and finished 3 for 5 with two runs.

Brandon McPherson pitched five innings for the Mustangs and gave up six hits and five runs (all earned). He walked two and struck out three.

McClain Hess pitched six innings for Ogden and allowed six hits and three runs (all earned). He walked one and fanned one.