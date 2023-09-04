BILLINGS — Always unassumingly sitting near the front of his desk in his Dehler Park office, the level that Billings Mustangs manager Billy Horton has close to him has a deeper meaning.

Horton found the tool, which he estimated to be somewhere between 80 to 100 years old, while cleaning out his late grandfather's garage. A devout Christian who frequently ties in his faith with baseball, Horton recalled Psalms 143:10 of the Bible — "Teach me to do your will, for you are my God; may your good Spirit lead me on level ground." — and kept the level as a reminder to keep grounded as a coach and not get too caught up in the "ebbs and flows" of the game, he said.

It gives him a coaching style that he said hasn't changed since the day he took the job in Billings this past offseason. And even as the Mustangs have embarked on an incredible stretch to potentially snag a miraculous Pioneer League playoff berth, Horton's level-headedness — as reminded by the on-desk memento — will stay the exact same.

"It's the same. It's been the same since Day 1," Horton said of his coaching style. "I've told everyone I've spoke to, it is literally one game at a time. It's always one in a row. You can get caught up in all of this, you could've got caught up in our losing streak ... it's literally one hitter at a time, one inning at a time."

Horton's patience may soon be rewarded in the sweetest of ways, with Billings on the brink of playoff baseball after appearing almost too far behind to recover less than a month ago.

On Aug. 18, the Mustangs sat seven games back of first place in the Pioneer's North Division second-half standings, needing to win the second half to make the postseason after a third-place finish in the first half with a 19-29 record.

As the leading Missoula PaddleHeads are already playoff-bound due to winning the first half and the Glacier Range Riders would get next dibs on the North's second spot due to being well ahead of Billings in the overall standings, hope looked just about lost for the Ponies in mid-August. A six-game homestand with the lowly Great Falls Voyagers felt like the last hurrah, with Billings winning the Sunday finale 5-0 on Aug. 20 to at least tie the series at 3-3.

Then, the Mustangs kept winning.

A six-game visit from the Idaho Falls Chukars came after the end of the Great Falls series and a largely comfortable sweep in which Billings won every game by at least four runs followed. But with a six-game trip to face the Ogden Raptors on the horizon next, surely leaving the confines of Dehler Park would bring the Mustangs back down to Earth, right?

Nope. Try another six-game sweep with four games in which Billings scored double-digit runs, including a 28-run outburst in Game 2. Sunday's finale, a 14-11 Mustangs win, combined with a Missoula rainout meant that Billings led the North's second-half table by a half-game, and the Mustangs did nothing to lose it when they defeated Great Falls 14-5 on Monday to make it 14 consecutive victories.

It's surpassed Billings' longest win streak since 2006 and been a beyond-belief run that's completely reversed the team's fortunes.

"Really, being seven games back, there really wasn't too much pressure to play super outside of our capabilities," utility Brendan Ryan said prior to Monday's game. "We kind of stuck to what we knew, we stuck to what we believed in and we ended up just right where we are right now and kind of believed that we could be here."

Ryan, a late-July addition after finishing up college ball at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, has been one example of a major reason why Billings has gotten to its current point — the club has nailed almost every midseason signing.

Since joining, Ryan has hit for a team-high .429 batting average in 29 games. Accomplished college slugger John Michael Faile leads Billings in home runs with 19 all year despite the fact he's only played in 49 games since being signed in late June. And Venezuelan infielder Alejandro Figueredo, who's in Billings because a Frontier League team was forced to let go of him as his work permit status left him unable to play in Canada, has 31 RBIs in 24 games.

It lessened the load on veterans like second-year outfielder Gabe Wurtz, a season-long player who himself is having a nice year with 18 homers and 68 RBIs. But even he's in awe at what all the later additions have done in their short time with the team.

"Getting John Michael was huge," Wurtz said. "Brendan Ryan, I didn't realize he was hitting .420 until last week when we got into Ogden. Same with Blake Evans, he's hitting (.341) ... they've just been killing it, so it's been fun to watch."

Even as the trajectory of the rest of the season is in their hands, the Mustangs — who have just five regular season games remaining, starting at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at home against the Voyagers — know all too well, based on their sloppy first half, that things can turn right back upside-down in an instant.

Keeping level and sticking to the plan, as Horton will continue to do, is the mantra from now until wherever Billings ends up next on its ongoing, magical ride.

"John Wooden was the best coach of all time, in my opinion, and according to players, he didn't discuss winning. He talked about preparation," Horton said. "We are doing the same thing every day. We prepare our best ... we are playing the same way we've been playing all year. We're obviously more confident right now, but everything stays the same."