BILLINGS — A 75-year-old scrapbook compiled in 1948 by the Billings Mustangs during their inaugural Pioneer League baseball season is quite a treasure trove.

The musty smell the bound volume also gives off only seems to authenticate all of the memory-keeping material tucked inside.

Right off the bat there is a mint condition official team scorebook from that opening season.

It includes 22 pages of “Know Your Mustangs” player biographies, along with some of the rules of the game, a scorecard, and local advertisements from many long-gone Billings’ businesses celebrating the new team in town playing at Cobb Field.

The fragile time capsule is also bursting with yellowed newspaper clippings and black-and–white photos detailing the milestone moments on how the team came about, and the exploits of its all-star players — Milt Joffe, Jack Calvey, Les Barnes and John Stilwell — once the first season got under way.

This summer, as the Mustangs recognize their 75 years of existence, the cherished scrapbook is sitting on a top shelf at the Dehler Park desk of Matt Schoonover, 36, for safekeeping.

He is the assistant general manager and director of stadium operations for the Billings team.

“I’ve known about this book for many years,” said Schoonover, during a recent interview with The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “In my down time throughout the years, I’ve looked through it here and there.

“A lot of people have questions about those early years, especially our (radio) broadcasters. It is good research material for them to kind of get an idea of what our history is and where we come from.”

As told through the scrapbook, the name Mustangs was chosen through a local contest with L.R. Sampson of Billings being the winner. Sampson’s prize was free tickets to all of the home games during the first season.

Jim McNally, a Billings youngster, was the Mustangs’ first batboy. He was the older brother of Dave McNally, who later pitched for the Baltimore Orioles and was a two-time World Series winner.

The nearly five-inch thick scrapbook from 1948 also covers the 1949, 1950 and 1951 seasons as well.

It’s a bit battered and bruised, with some of the glued clippings and photos falling out or missing, but the historical treasure has withstood the test of time fairly well, much like the Billings team, which now has 15 league championships to its credit.

During the 1948 season, by my unofficial count, somewhere in the neighborhood of 42 players earned the distinction of being “original Mustangs.” Those 42 competed in anywhere from one to 125 games for Billings that first year.

Schoonover, then a college student, ran the antiquated scoreboard at Cobb Field in 2007 during its final season, and has been with the Mustangs on a full-time basis since 2014. He said he isn’t aware of any living players from the 1948 team.

The Mustangs, who compiled a 48-77 record and finished in last place, were affiliated with the parent Hollywood Stars of the Pacific Coast League, and the roster was initially comprised of a lot of players from California.

The list of players, ages 18 to 49, included some seasoned professionals from other minor-league teams, younger semi-pro players, military veterans from World War II and a legendary Chicago Cubs pitcher Charlie Root as player/manager.

“I actually see some similarities to our modern times of when we lost our affiliation (with Major League Baseball teams in 2020),” Schoonover said. “We became independent here (starting in 2021).

“It was almost like starting from scratch. Not really knowing how to find guys. Who to trust in getting guys that could play at this level. (In 1948) they probably didn’t have a really good road map to put it together.”

Seventy-five years ago, it was a time when admission was 75 cents, ballpark hot dogs cost 20 cents and a soft drinks and peanuts were 10 cents apiece.

Root’s salary was $2,561.32, according to a financial statement posted in the scrapbook. The Mustangs spent $18,291.96 on player salaries over the six-month season and $3,407 for bats and balls.

Two of the prominent Californians on the team, Barnes, a shortstop, and Jack Skinner, a second baseman, later made Billings their homes.

But the scrapbook also noted the early signings of Paul Stark of Edgar and 19-year-old Hal Mileski, a Worland, Wyoming, native playing for a Laurel semi-pro club, to the original Mustangs roster.

Stark appeared in 17 games and Mileski played in 10.

“There are probably a lot of stories that are untold and will never be told, but to get some sort of accounting of it (the first season) is pretty cool,” Schoonover said.

First baseman Calvey, for instance, played professionally from 1931-51, appearing in 1,879 minor-league games for 15 different teams. Billings was his 14th team.

Thirty-three different Mustangs had at least one hit in 1948. Ten different pitchers notched at least one win.

Barnes registered the team’s first hit in the season opener at Pocatello, and also scored the Mustangs’ first run at Cobb Field.

The first Mustangs attracted a crowd all season. A total of 117,873 fans attended the 60-plus home games to give Billings an average of 1,886 per game.

There were 4,500 fans on hand for the season finale at Cobb Field in 1948.

Billings and Great Falls were added to the Pioneer League in October 1947 as expansion teams. They joined Salt Lake City, Pocatello, Idaho Falls, Boise, Ogden and Twin Falls in the three-state Class C circuit, which began play in 1939.

The Mustangs came about, according to news accounts glued into the scrapbook, mostly due to the efforts of Robert Cobb, vice president of the Hollywood Stars team and the owner of the famous Brown Derby restaurants in Hollywood, who wanted to bring professional baseball to Billings, where he grew up.

Cobb used his baseball and celebrity connections to make his dream of bringing minor-league baseball to Billings come true.

“His way of doing it was to contact some of the celebrities — actors and actresses — in Hollywood at the time to see if they would invest in a team,” Schoonover said.

Throughout the scrapbook are large, photo copies of $500 and $1,000 checks from Hollywood movies stars and directors (Bing Crosby, Barbara Stanwyck, Robert Taylor and Cecil B. DeMille, for example) to purchase shares in the Billings team.

Crosby was also the honorary chairman of the team’s board of directors.

Hall of Fame catcher Mickey Cochrane of the Detroit Tigers also contributed to the cause by becoming a shareholder. His younger brother, Archie Cochran of Billings, was widely recognized as being another instrumental figure in the formation of the team, as well as a major automobile dealer in town.

Celebrity-backed Billings opened its season on April 27, 1948 with a 13-0 loss at Pocatello. Barnes recorded the historic first hit, a single, for the Mustangs, but Billings’ players struck out 14 times against the Cardinals.

A week later, on May 4, in front of 3,280 fans, Billings lost its home opener at Cobb Field 3-2 in the ninth inning against the Salt Lake Bees. It was also the first game at Cobb Field, which was renamed after Cobb, who died in 1970.

The expanded ballpark was formerly known as Athletic Park.

It underwent a $100,000 renovation, with a new field, fencing and lights, before the first game was played. Cobb chipped in $20,000 of his own money.

The rest of the money was raised by selling shares in the team. A long list of local and celebrity shareholders is included in the 1948 game program.

No Mustang player from 1948 ever made it to the majors, but Joffe, an outfielder, made it to Triple A, and Barnes advanced to Double A.

Joffe, who passed away in 2018, led the first Billings team in games played (125), at-bats (458) hits (135), runs scored (83), doubles (27), home runs (eight) and RBIs (84).

Calvey, who died in 1999, batted a team-high .314 in 85 games for Billings. He drove in 62 runs and hit five home runs. Stilwell, who passed in 2008, won a team-high 11 games as a starting pitcher.

Catcher Al Spaziano socked two of his four home runs he had that season in one game, a 10-5 victory at Great Falls. Spaziano, who was the best man at Skinner’s wedding, died in 2015.

Barnes, who died at age 88 in 2014, and Skinner, who passed at age 80 in 2005, also produced some impressive statistics.

Batting .282, Barnes led the Mustangs in steals with 14. Skinner hit .268 with 24 doubles and 52 RBIs.

Skinner played nearly three seasons with Billings, including the 1950 championship year.

He went on to work for the United States Postal Service in Billings for 34 years, and was the Mustangs’ official scorekeeper for 25 years.

Skinner also helped organize team reunions in 1988 and 1998.

Barnes moved back to Billings in 1988 after a long career working as a driver in the newspaper distribution center for the Los Angeles Times.

He threw out the ceremonial first pitch in 2012 when the Mustangs last saluted the first team by wearing throwback red, white and blue uniforms (replicas of the 1948 uniforms) during Sunday home games throughout the season.

Barnes was also active with the Mustang Booster Club for many years, often helping to sell beer at home games.

Schoonover said one of his favorite clippings in the scrapbook is the one about how Billings’ player/manager Root gave up the “called shot” by Babe Ruth during Game 3 of the 1932 World Series in Chicago.

Root pitched for the Cubs for 16 years and won 201 games. The Babe was a larger-than-life slugger for the Yankees.

In the fifth inning, with the score tied, Ruth seemed to point toward center field at Wrigley Field, and then slammed a two-run shot deep into the center field seats off Root. The Yankees went on to win the game and the World Series.

Root, who was born in 1899, was 0-1 as a pitcher for the Mustangs in 1948 and his one hit, at age 49, was a game-winning, three-run double in the ninth inning. He died in 1970 at age 71.

“That 1948 team definitely set the bar for what we’ve become as an organization,” Schoonover said. “It’s a testament to the city of Billings, the love of baseball in this community that has allowed us to still be in existence 75 years later.”