BILLINGS — Jason Ajamian couldn’t have asked for a better first at-bat with the Billings Mustangs.

Well, on second thought, he could have wished for a home run but he came pretty close to a round-tripper.

In the second inning of a wild 13-9 victory over the Northern Colorado Owlz at Dehler Park on Thursday that completed a doubleheader sweep, Ajamian nearly went deep in his first game with the Mustangs.

“It was good,” said the first baseman and native of Pasadena, California, of his Mustangs debut. “My first at-bat I knew I had to get on time with how the pitching is. I just waited to get my pitch. I was the leadoff guy for the inning and the ball hit the top of the (left-field) fence for a double. I’ll take it.”

Ajamian would wind up scoring when Wyatt Crenshaw doubled and finished the game batting 1 for 3 with two runs and a walk.

The second-year Pioneer League player — Ajamian had a short stint with the Boise Hawks last year at the end of the season — was impressed with the support the crowd of 3,943 showed the Mustangs, who earlier in the day defeated the Owlz 5-4 by scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh.

“It was really cool. I didn’t know what to expect from the crowd here,” said the 25 year old. “It was a good turnout and made me excited to go compete with the guys. It was awesome and they (the fans) brought the energy.

“It was awesome to get a hit in my first at-bat to set the tone and hopefully continue to do that in the upcoming games.”

It turns out the 6-foot, 205-pound right-hander has a knack for big hits in his first at-bat.

Ajamian — who played college baseball at California State Monterey Bay (2022), California State Northridge (2020-21), L.A. Valley College (2019), Pasadena City College (2018) and Chico State (2017) — played in seven games for Boise last season and had seven hits in 28 at-bats. He also drove in eight runs and belted one double and a homer.

His first at-bat for the Hawks was also a big moment.

“My first pro hit there was a home run,” Ajamian said. “It felt kind of similar to here. I thought I was going to do it again.”

Ajamian was in training camp with the Mustangs and was placed on the Ineligible List (voluntary retirement) by the club on May 21 according to the Transactions page on the Pioneer League website. He only recently came back to the team.

“I had to leave for personal reasons, and circumstances led me to come back and now we are going and everything is all figured out,” he said.

The Mustangs (12-15) are playing well, having won three straight and 8 of their last 10 contests entering Saturday’s game at Dehler Park against the Northern Colorado Owlz (13-13).

Ajamian is glad he’s back with the Ponies, chasing his professional baseball dreams and and hoping to help the Mustangs reach the playoffs.

“The biggest thing is I still feel like I can play a little bit,” he said. “I wanted to contribute and keep on playing the game. Being away from it was a tough time and we got through it and are ready to go.”

“Let’s win the whole thing is my team goal. Let’s get into the playoffs and give ourselves a chance to win the whole thing and give the fans something to be proud of. We have a good group and it’s shown over the last few weeks. We want to keep it going.”

In two weeks, Ajamian said he’ll have earned his Masters of Business Administration from Cal State Monterey Bay. He also has a communications degree from Cal State Northridge. He juggles a job along with his duties on the baseball diamond.

“I’ve been working in marketing the last year now,” he said. “I do that while I can still play and kind of do both.”

While in Billings, Ajamian hopes to enjoy the experience and fine-tune his game. He’d like to advance his pro career, but doesn’t want that to be his sole focus while playing.

“That’s always a tough question to answer every year,” he said of what might be his next steps in pro baseball. “I don’t like to look too far ahead. I’m just enjoying my time here. Of course, I want to move up, but you have to take it game by game and let the cards, or dominoes, fall where they will. My overall goal is to enjoy every game, every pitch and every at-bat. That’s all you can control.”

Now, Ajamian — who “thought for sure” that double in his first at-bat for Billings was a homer — hopes to have more big hits for the Mustangs.

“We’ll take it,” he said with a smile of the double. “I can’t complain about those as it would come back to bite you.”