BILLINGS — Outfielder Jalen Garcia will be rejoining the Billings Mustangs.

Garcia, who attended Billings Christian School and played for the Billings Scarlets in high school, played collegiate baseball at Corban University and then Montana State Billings from 2017-19. He finished his career No. 1 in Yellowjackets’ history in stolen bases, second in doubles, and third in batting average, home runs, RBIs, total bases and runs.

The Mustangs announced the 26-year-old Garcia was back with the club in a tweet Monday afternoon with a picture of him with the word “SIGNED” appearing diagonally across the left top of the photo and with a tweet saying, “Tell a friend to tell a friend, he’s baaaaaccckkkk”.

Tell a friend to tell a friend, he’s baaaaaccckkkk pic.twitter.com/X87nNKvhJs — Billings Mustangs (@Mustangs) June 19, 2023

On the Pioneer League transactions list for Monday, Mustangs moves included signing Garcia to the active roster, placing Casey Harford on the Ineligible List (Injury 10 days), and placing Mike Edie on the Ineligible List (Injury 10 days).

It will be Garcia’s third time playing for the Ponies.

According to statistics on baseball-reference.com, the fan favorite played in 90 games in 2021 and hit .350 with 16 home runs, 75 RBIs, and 97 runs to go along with 29 stolen bases.

In 2022, Garcia played in 76 games and batted .315 with 11 home runs and 56 RBIs. He stole 17 bases and scored 52 runs.

The Mustangs (9-15), second-to-last in the five-team North Division, play at home on Tuesday against the Northern Colorado Owlz. The Owlz are 13-10 and in third place in the South Division. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.