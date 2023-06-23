BILLINGS — This will be Jalen Garcia’s last year playing at Dehler Park.

And the former Billings Scarlets and Montana State Billings Yellowjackets standout is going to enjoy the experience.

Garcia, 26, signed earlier in the week to rejoin the Billings Mustangs for his third season with his hometown Pioneer Baseball League team.

He said this year will be special as players can only have three years of professional experience to play in the Pioneer League, so this will be his last stint patrolling the outfield and hitting at the plate where he played his home American Legion Baseball and college baseball games.

“My goals this year are I want to enjoy the experience,” Garcia told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com at Dehler Park Friday afternoon prior to it being officially announced the contest between the Mustangs and Northern Colorado Owlz was rained out. “Winning and not stressing about my stats or getting signed. Just being present in who I am.

“This is my last year I can be here, so I just want to enjoy my time on the field with my family and friends.”

The 2015 Billings Christian graduate has appeared in three games this season with the Mustangs and is batting .333 with one run and one stolen base.

The Mustangs are scheduled to play the Northern Colorado Owlz Saturday at Dehler Park at 6:35 p.m. On Sunday, the two teams will play a twin bill at Dehler beginning at 11:05 a.m. due to the postponement on Friday.

Garcia signed with the Mustangs on Monday. According to statistics on baseball-reference.com, he played in 90 games with the Mustangs in 2021 and hit .350 with 16 home runs, 75 RBIs, and 97 runs to go along with 29 stolen bases. Garcia was named the Pioneer’s Rookie of the Year for his efforts during the 2021 season.

In 2022, Garcia played in 76 games and batted .315 with 11 home runs and 56 RBIs. He stole 17 bases and scored 52 runs.

Now, the center fielder has joined a Mustangs (12-15) team that has won three straight and 8 of their last 10 games entering Saturday’s contest against the Owlz (13-13).

“I’m definitely fresh, three games — two in a doubleheader,” said Garcia. “The team is on a roll and looks good. We have some new guys and the season is a journey and we have a good locker room and a lot of good guys.”

Garcia had played three games this year with a team based in Cancun in the Mexican League.

He’d been signed by a different team in Mexico and had intended to play with that club this season, but there was some trouble with the paperwork. Garcia said teams in the Mexican League can only have so many players not from that country on their roster and he’s been trying to establish dual citizenship.

“So the paperwork, I was constantly waiting,” he said. “I was in town waiting and the Mustangs let me join spring training, which was gracious of them. Then, a call came from a different organization and they wanted me as an import and they flew me out the next day.”

When Garcia arrived in Cancun, he immediately was in the lineup.

“I got there and played the next day and tried to get my feet out from under me and I hadn’t seen pitching and I went 0 for 8 and got released.

“I had good, competitive at-bats and played good defense. I’m a slow starter, which is kind of a bummer.”

Last year, Garcia also had also attempted to play in the Mexican League but faced similar paperwork issues before joining the Mustangs.

“Just crazy stuff. I mean I’ve been trying to advance my career as much as I can,” Garcia, who is also hoping to take part in Baseball United’s Inaugural Showcase in November in Dubai, said. “I’ve been trying to advance my career and make more money and see where God takes me.”

So when Garcia was cut from the Tigres de Quintana Roo of the Mexican League this year, he came back to Billings.

While in town, he did some soul searching.

“They released me and I had five or six days back in town and was trying to evaluate what I wanted to do and my options and what was realistic,” Garcia explained. “Or, if I wanted to take a year off.”

Eventually Garcia decided he wanted to play, so he contacted first-year Mustangs manager Billy Horton to see if there was a spot for him on the roster.

“I called Billy,” Garcia said. “They told me their center fielder (Mikey Edie) just went down with an injury and I came here and the stars kind of aligned.

“It seems like God’s timing and the stars aligned at the right time. I get to sleep in my own bed and play baseball in my hometown again. I enjoy it a lot.”

So, while Garcia still hopes to receive a contract with a Major League Baseball organization, the fan favorite intends to play his hardest this season for the hometown fans and help Billings chase a championship.

“They (the fans) are awesome. I feel like a celebrity here,” Garcia said. “Everyone on my team calls me 'The Mayor.' I get so much support. I like being a local kid and the fact I’m not the worst player out there is pretty good. They (the fans) give me energy. It’s a blast.”