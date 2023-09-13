MISSOULA — The Missoula PaddleHeads scored eight unanswered runs — including six in the seventh inning alone — as they decisively defeated the Billings Mustangs 13-3 in Game 2 of the Pioneer League's North Divisional playoffs Wednesday night at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field, taking the series to a winner-take-all Game 3 on Thursday.

The winner in Game 3, which is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. in Missoula, will face whichever team advances out of the South Divisional in the Pioneer's Championship Series. The South Divisional, which is being played between the Rocky Mountain Vibes and Ogden Raptors, is also tied at 1-1 and heads to a Game 3 on Thursday.

Missoula leadoff hitter Dondrei Hubbard had a 4 for 5 night at the plate with two doubles and two runs, while Ryan Cash and McClain O'Connor had three RBIs each on top of it.

Starting pitcher Izzy Fuentes was excellent in seven innings of work, allowing just four hits and two earned runs while striking out six with the PaddleHeads' season on the line and 1,487 fans in attendance.

Missoula struck first through a Jakob Guenther single in the bottom of the first inning, though briefly gave up the lead in the third when Billings' Taylor Lomack had a two-RBI base hit, putting the Mustangs in the driver's seat to potentially advance if the score held.

The PaddleHeads' first big inning of the night, however, was soon to come. Missoula surged for four runs in the fourth as Cash and Austin Bernard each drove runs in off singles, while Cameron Thompson brought home two more off of a double to make it 5-2.

Missoula never lost the lead again, and though Lomack — who went 2 for 4 with all three RBIs as one of Billings' few sources of offense — tried sparking a rally with another RBI single an inning later, the PaddleHeads rolled as O'Connor's two-run home run in the sixth began Missoula's eventual game-ending charge.

Though Fuentes was excellent for the PaddleHeads, Missoula's bullpen finished the job he started as Ethan Swanson and John LaRossa didn't allow a hit over the final two frames with the hosts holding a comfortable double-digit lead.

Mustangs starter Pat Maybach was pulled after 3 2/3 innings and giving up five earned runs off of six hits, though he did strike out six PaddleHeads. Eight more runs allowed (five earned) between relievers Jacob Stobart and Logan Lee piled onto Billings' misery as it let a chance to clinch a spot in the Championship Series slip.

Besides Lomack, Billings' only other two players with hits were Brody West and Blake Evans. They each also scored a run, as did Luke Fennelly.