BILLINGS — Gabe Wurtz and Alejandro Figueredo, the Nos. 4-5 hitters in the Billings Mustangs lineup, powered the Ponies to a 8-5 victory over the Missoula PaddleHeads in Game 1 of the Pioneer League North Division playoffs on Monday at Dehler Park before 1,644 fans.

Wurtz batted 4 for 4 with a run and two RBIs and Figueredo was 3 for 4 with a pair of runs and RBIs. Both players tripled and Wurtz also hit two doubles.

The Mustangs improved to 52-45 with the win, while the PaddleHeads dropped to 66-30. Game 2 of the best-of-three series shifts to Missoula Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. and the if-necessary third game would be in Missoula on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

The PaddleHeads jumped out 3-0 after 1.5 innings, but Billings bounced back scoring two runs in each of the second, third and fourth innings for a 6-3 advantage.

A Luke Fennelly single broke the ice for the Mustangs in the bottom of the second as Mitch Moralez and Figueredo each scored to bring the Ponies within 3-2.

Figueredo tripled in the third to plate Wurtz to tie the score at 3-3 and a Moralez sacrifice fly would later score Figueredo as the Mustangs claimed a 4-3 lead one batter later. The Mustangs would never relinquish the lead after that point.

Catcher Austin Bernard batted 3 for 4, scored two runs and drove in one for the PaddleHeads. Bernard hit one of two solo homers for Missoula, connecting in the sixth to bring his team within two runs with Billings leading 7-5. Josh Elver also homered in the fifth for Missoula, which trailed 6-4 after the round-tripper.

Overall, Billings had 13 hits and Missoula nine. The Mustangs only committed one error, while the PaddleHeads had three miscues.

Leadoff batter Taylor Lomack was 2 for 4 for the Ponies with an RBI and Fennelly was 2 for 5 with two RBIs. Shortstop Blake Evans crossed the plate twice for the Mustangs. Moralez also doubled for Billings.

Ryan Cash also had an extra-base hit with a double for Missoula.

Billings sent four pitchers to the mound and starter Karan Patel earned the win by throwing the first five frames. He scattered five hits and four runs (three earned). He walked three and struck out three. After McLain Harris pitched the sixth and gave up two hits and a run, Keagan McGinnis came on for the seventh and only gave up one hit, while fanning three PaddleHeads. Trevor Jackson earned the six-out save for the Mustangs.

Missoula employed five pitchers with starter Alfredo Villa charged with the loss after being chased after four innings of work. He gave up eight hits and six runs (four earned). He walked four and struck out three.

