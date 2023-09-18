BILLINGS — Even moments after (agonizing) defeat, Billings Mustangs manager Billy Horton finds the time to reflect and be gracious.

Would he have liked to end one of the greatest end-of-season runs you'll find anywhere in baseball with an epic league championship? Of course. But the fact the Mustangs even got to a point where they could play for a Pioneer Baseball League title in front of home fans seemed near-impossible just a month ago.

So event as the Ogden Raptors celebrated shortly after their their PBL Championship Series win at Dehler Park — winning Game 2 of the best-of-three series Monday by a 7-5 margin in the Magic City — Horton, shortly after, thought about the 100 prior games in the regular season and playoffs that got Billings to the final series of the postseason.

And was it ever a fun ride.

"God still gets all the glory, even in defeat," Horton said. "We've been on one amazing run, and I'm just trying to glorify him and my actions and my words and what I do. The outcome wasn't like we wanted it, but the guys played amazing again."

The visiting Raptors, who won the South Divisional series championship over the Rocky Mountain Vibes to get to the Championship Series, captured their first title since 2017 and second overall in the Pioneer since joining in 1994.

Ogden, which won Game 1 by a 7-4 margin on Saturday at home to set itself up to win it all Monday night, got the final out via a strikeout by Dan Kubiuk of the Mustangs' Gabe Wurtz to get the dogpile and celebrations started.

Meanwhile, Billings' remarkable season-ending run — in which it won the Pioneer North Division's second-half title to make the playoffs after being seven games back of the lead on Aug. 18 — ended just two wins shy of the club's 16th Pioneer League title in its 75th season of baseball.

The Mustangs were the first to get on the board in the bottom of the third inning as Wurtz drove in Mikey Edie with a two-out single. But the moments in the leadup to the Raptors' first runs to answer Billings' initial notch on the scoreboard were game-defining.

With the bases loaded and one out in the top of the fourth, Ogden second baseman Dakota Conners lifted a short pop-up into the infield toward second base, which was caught. However, there was confusion on if the play was called an infield fly, which would've forced all of the Raptors' baserunners to stay put where they were.

In the chaos, Ogden's Landon Barns was off the bag at second and tagged out between there and third, resulting in what was at first ruled a double play in which both teams went to their dugouts to prepare for the bottom half of the fourth.

After some disagreement from the Ogden coaching staff, however, the umpiring crew reversed the second out and ordered both teams to return to the field to complete the rest of the inning, a decision that was met with a chorus of Dehler Park boos.

Horton said he was informed that per the league rulebook, as long as one member of the umpiring crew rules a fly ball an infield fly, it's an out. In the moment, the second-base umpire closest to the play did not call an infield fly, but the first-base umpire did, per Horton, and the runner called out advanced because he didn't take any chances after not hearing an infield-fly call.

After it all settled, the Raptors used the fracas to take advantage on Billings starting pitcher Cameron Repetti, who was now made to come back out onto the mound and close out a half-inning which he thought he'd previously ended moments earlier.

A walk from Cameron Phelts brought Johnathan Soto home, then Josh Broughton ripped the game open with a bases-clearing triple to turn what was a Billings lead with it preparing to bat moments before into a 4-1 Ogden lead.

The shellshocked Mustangs never recovered. Ogden added two more runs later on to pad their advantage to 6-1. The Mustangs threatened with a bases-loaded, two-out situation in the sixth, though it resulted in just one run and was almost immediately negated by a Raptors run themselves in the seventh.

"Like anything when you need to face adversity, you have to look at it from a challenge or threat perspective," Horton said of the moment. "Cameron was up for the challenge. (Ogden's) got their leadoff hitter who was with the (Pittsburgh) Pirates earlier this year, and he got a good pitch to hit, and he drove it and it happens. ... It's just an unfortunate incident that didn't go our way."

Three runs in the final two innings from the hosts, started by a solo home run from John Michael Faile in the eighth inning, briefly gave Billings some late hope, though it was for naught. A two-RBI, one-out base hit from Edie in the ninth left the tying run at the plate, though both Taylor Lomack and Wurtz struck out to end it without any further drama.

Billings ends its 2023 season having accomplished a 51-45 regular season record, a North Division second-half title and a North Divisional series win over the Missoula PaddleHeads in the postseason. The fact that any of those achievements were in play a month prior considering where Billings was in the North's second-half standings, however, is the wilder part.

It was a whirlwind of a final few weeks of the year for Horton and his squad. The ending wasn't a storybook one, but the journey there certainly was.

"I'm very proud of these young men," Horton said. "They represented themselves well, represented their families well, represented the city of Billings and the state of Montana well, and I'm very proud of that."