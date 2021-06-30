BILLINGS — Whatever happens for David Noworyta during his ongoing playing career, this is where he belongs.
Baseball is a huge part of his story. The son of the Phillies’ special assistant to player development, Noworyta can never forget being in the home clubhouse when Philadelphia clinched the 2008 World Series, the organization’s first championship in 28 years.
The jubilation, the champagne — at 12 years old, Noworyta was transfixed.
“I was at a perfect age. I was in the seventh grade,” Noworyta said Wednesday prior to the Billings Mustangs game against Great Falls at Dehler Park. “I was old enough to know what was going on but still young enough to really be in awe of it. That was the coolest thing ever.
“And seeing my dad cry over it, too, I’m like, wow, this is more than a game.”
It affirmed his love for baseball, which has taken him from his birth city of Chicago (where his dad Steve also worked in the White Sox organization) to his formative years in New Jersey to the University of Hawaii to a stint in the Tigers organization.
Now a catcher with the Mustangs in the independent Pioneer League, Noworyta is keeping his dream alive, looking for an avenue back to affiliated ball.
But it’s been anything but easy. Through 14 games in Billings, Noworyta is batting just .100 (4 for 40) with nine strikeouts. He’s walked eight times, scored four times and driven in three runs.
Noworyta made it as far as advanced Single-A with the Tigers and was still in their organization entering the 2020 season, but he was eventually let go as a roster casualty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The entire minor league season was eventually canceled.
“When I came to Billings I told myself to not worry about next season or trying to get picked up. Just worry about yourself and what you need to do every day,” Noworyta said. “If I do that, it could eventually turn into another opportunity in affiliated ball.
“I have a passion to go back to affiliated ball. You just have to trust the process with yourself and be grateful of where you are every day. Last year I felt what life was like without baseball. I would take this over that any day.”
As of last week, six Pioneer League players had been signed by affiliated professional organizations, including Mustangs shortstop Jordan Hovey, who was picked up by the Royals.
Noworyta was chosen by those same Royals in the 37th round of the 2014 MLB draft coming out of Holy Cross High School in Delran, New Jersey. He opted not to sign, citing his 165-pound frame and the need to further develop his game.
That decision led to a college career at Hawaii, the perfect place for him to follow through on his desire for a new experience and to travel far away from home. It did not, however, lead to him being drafted a second time.
It wasn’t until someone from the Tigers saw him playing collegiate summer ball in the Northwoods League that he got his first real professional chance. He signed as a free agent with Detroit and spent time with four farm teams during the 2019 season, including High-A Lakeland of the Florida State League.
After his release, Noworyta was serving earlier this season as a bullpen catcher with Kansas City of the independent American Association when he felt the need for more.
“I liked being there and I wanted to be back in the game. But then it came to a time when I was like, I want to play. I want to see what I can do. I was ready to play and find a spot.”
“We had a need at catcher,” Mustangs manager Joe Kruzel said. “It’s good to have guys that are really hungry and passionate about playing.
“David has probably spent his entire life around professional baseball. I’m sure when he was younger he was on his dad’s hip, and probably writing scouting reports when he was 10 instead of doing science projects. I think he has some passion for staying in the game as long as he can.”
Noworyta said he can see himself potentially in his father’s shoes one day, working in a front office somewhere. He graduated from Hawaii with a degree in broadcast journalism, and as a result he has a passion for sports commentary as well.
Noworyta wants to remain in baseball, as Kruzel said, as long as he can. To that end, he’s intent on correcting the issues from his 14-game slump.
“It’s definitely been a struggle at the start. I’m not really hitting that well,” Noworyta said. “The thing with me is I have to realize what I need to do mentally every day. You take a year off from baseball … it was almost like in my mind I would come here and pick up where I left off. But that’s not the case.
“I spent last year working on my weaknesses and trying to make the strengths, and doing it in a game instead of batting practice is a whole different thing. It’s still early enough in the season to where I’m not beating myself up about it, but you need an avenue to find a way out of those holes. I don’t regret coming here. I’m happy I got the opportunity.”
No matter what happens for Noworyta, baseball is where he belongs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.