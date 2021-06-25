MISSOULA — He was known as the Iron Man of Kansas State baseball, with four years of hands-on experience in the rugged Big 12 Conference.
Yet Cameron Thompson came to Missoula with an open mind and eagerness to learn. His attitude, and helpful tips from PaddleHeads hitting coach Bobby Brown, have keyed his red-hot start against professional pitching in the Pioneer League.
"Bobby told me to try a little something different," the 23-year-old lead-off hitter shared prior to Friday's home game against the Ogden Raptors. "He didn't change my swing or anything. He just told me something to try with my lower half that felt like it helped a lot.
"It's nice having him as a hitting coach. I'm just trying to soak it all up."
Missoula manager Michael Schlact believes the sky is the limit for Thompson, a draft-eligible utility player who excelled both on the diamond and in the classroom at Kansas State as a kinesiology major.
"For someone that hadn't played pro ball yet, he was incredibly polished when he came in, both mentally and obviously on the field," the manager said. "We knew he was going to be able to hit. But then when you combine his versatility on the infield and his demeanor and his quiet confidence, it's a really good mix.
"He's doing nothing but rocketing his stock. In my opinion, he's someone that can really help an organization."
You might argue that Thompson's comfort level with his new teammates — he's only been in town two weeks — has also played into his success. He's been especially good lately, going 8 for 16 in the four games leading up to Friday's contest.
"I'm kind of a shy person off the bat, but once I get to know everybody, I get comfortable," he said. "I like it here. We have such a great group of guys that mesh together really well. That's one thing I like about this place. It just makes it a lot more fun."
Thompson is a long way from his muggy hometown of Pasadena, Texas, which is about 30 minutes from the island city of Galveston on the Gulf Coast. But don't get the wrong idea — he's seen his share of mountains.
"I played one summer in Alaska," he said, "so I was a little used to this. But I did find out I like the fly fishing here. I just started recently but I'm picking it up fast."
Thompson and his team carried the best record in the Pioneer League (21-8) into Friday's game against Ogden (20-9). To find out what happened, log on to missoulian.com Saturday morning.
On Thursday night, Thompson and Brandon Riley, the first two hitters in the Missoula lineup, provided a big lift in a 9-7 win over Ogden. They combined for eight hits.
Thompson scored on an RBI single from Riley as the hosts took an early advantage. Riley went on to finish 5 for 5 with three RBIs.
The Raptors took their first lead in the fifth behind a grand slam by first basemen David Maberry. The PaddleHeads answered with four runs in the sixth. Thompson tripled and scored as part of the rally and finished the night 3 for 3.
After the PaddleHeads took the lead in the sixth inning, the game stayed close the rest of the way. Reliever Mark Simon came on in the ninth and earned his second save in as many nights.
