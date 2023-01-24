BILLINGS — Matt Allen is a baseball guy, so he’s extremely happy to have landed in a baseball town.
While having his new job as general manager of the Billings Mustangs is thrilling, he’s had to dive right in as Billings prepares to celebrate its 75th anniversary season. The Mustangs open the Pioneer League season, their third as a MLB Partner League club, May 23 at Dehler Park against the Missoula PaddleHeads.
“Very excited,” said Allen, who played four years of college baseball as a pitcher for Colorado Mesa from 2013-16, about opening day. “There is still so much work to do right now, I haven’t thought how many days are left but I’m excited. I want to see this field come alive with fans and the game. I can’t wait.”
There has been a lot to digest in the last few days for Allen.
But, the 29-year-old Fort Collins, Colorado, native wouldn’t have it any other way.
Allen, who has been on the job since approximately the turn of the New Year, is excited to be in Billings after spending the last seven years with the Pioneer League’s Grand Junction franchise, including the past four as the club’s assistant GM.
The Mustangs formally announced Allen’s hiring in a press release on Monday. He succeeds longtime GM Gary Roller, who is retiring.
“Just learning a lot from Gary and seeing his way of running it and meeting as many people as I can,” Allen said of his time on the job so far. “He’s been very great introducing me to people I will work with and people I’ll need to know and getting a feel for the operation and what we need to do to get ready for this year.”
Part of the allure of joining the Mustangs for Allen is the success the team has achieved. Billings has won 15 league titles and 10 division titles over the years according to the team’s media guide.
“I’m very excited. It’s an incredible franchise that I’ve looked up to for some time since I started working in baseball,” Allen told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com on Tuesday. “Everyone has super exciting things to say about the Mustangs and it’s been a super successful team for 75 years — that’s incredible.”
Allen graduated from Colorado Mesa University, which is located in Grand Junction, in 2016 and the job with the Grand Junction franchise was his first out of college. After serving in various roles with the team, including as an intern, in food and beverage, operations, sales and management, he became the assistant GM.
While Allen enjoyed his time with Grand Junction, he wanted to advance in team management, so when the position in Billings opened he applied for it.
“It has always been the dream ever since I started professional baseball to be the GM one day,” he said. “I had worked my way up at Grand Junction as high as I could. … When this opportunity came available, it was a no-brainer. If I wanted to be a GM, this was the next step.”
Allen, who now lives in Billings, will have been married to his wife Nicole for two years in May. He enjoys living in the Magic City.
“It’s been great,” Allen said. “Everybody we’ve met has been super friendly. It has the big city amenities but a small-town feel. … It feels like a good place to set up roots.”
Roller, who announced he would be retiring on Dec. 21, was the Mustangs GM for 18 years.
Allen said Roller has been very helpful as he settles into his new job.
“He’s trying to just create a smooth transition,” Allen explained. “He cares so much about this team. He wants to see it going good and not leave them hanging.”
Allen said the Mustangs would be announcing who their field manager is Wednesday. The field manager will be responsible for hiring his assistants.
“Very exciting,” said Allen of the first manager he’s helped hire as a team’s GM. “He’s a very passionate guy. He’ll do a heckuva job. We are going to put a good team on the field. He hasn’t been announced yet and is working very hard. I’ve very excited about him.”
While there will undoubtedly be some tweaks with the Mustangs — as there is with any franchise with that has a new GM — Allen said Billings has a good thing going for it. He already loves the fact that many in the community attend games at Dehler Park. In 2022, Billings averaged 2,056 fans per contest — fourth best in the 10-team PL.
“I just want to keep that going. It’s been successful for so long, there isn’t huge changes that need made,” Allen said. “It’s a huge part of this community and I want to keep that excitement and grow on it.”
However, Allen does want to focus on letting the youth around Billings know how fun and enjoyable the game of baseball is and will make that one of his priorities in Billings.
“I want to grow our baseball fans and get kids involved and grow the game of baseball,” he said.
Having more youth camps is definitely a possibility.
“I’ve always enjoyed that kind of stuff,” he said. “We hosted kid camps in Grand Junction and players love them and kids love them. After those, we’d start seeing the kids every night. The parents would bring their kids to the game and we want to build on that and make kids feel like they are a part of it.”
While he thinks about the future possibilities with the Mustangs both this year and beyond, Allen is definitely happy to come to work every day at Dehler Park, where the Mustangs began play in 2008.
“It’s just beautiful. The whole setup,” Allen said. “The concourse around the stadium. I like how it’s built into the ground. It’s nice, you can see the game from anywhere in the park. It’s awesome. The Rimrocks in the background. The ball park is pretty.”
