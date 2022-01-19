KALISPELL — The Pioneer League's newest team has its name: the Glacier Range Riders.
Ridge Run Baseball announced the name Wednesday morning. The Range Riders are scheduled to play their first game May 23 and open in new Flathead Stadium on June 14.
Team officials said in a release Wednesday that the name was inspired by the range riders who protected the area that is now Glacier National Park around the turn of the previous century. In keeping with the branding and location, the team's mascot will be a mountain goat.
The release also said the Range Riders' 2,500-seat stadium is in the design and development stage. The stadium will be located on a knoll along U.S. Highway 93.
“We are thrilled to bring professional sports and a first-class fan experience and stadium to Northwest Montana," Chris Kelly, vice president of Ridge Run Baseball, LLC, said in the release. "We hope to honor and represent one of the Treasure State’s crown jewels – the Flathead community and its beautiful national park – by providing a family-friendly atmosphere with championship-quality baseball.”
The Range Riders will have 48 home games. Deposits are being accepted for season tickets, and general sales will begin next month, the team said.
