MISSOULA — Jayson Newman was a human highlight reel for the Missoula PaddleHeads Friday night.
Not only did the 24-year-old slugger smack two home runs to push his Pioneer League-leading total to 12, he picked up the save in a 6-4 win over the Great Falls Voyagers at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
"This offseason was really great for me — I lost some weight and was able to work on every aspect of my game," said Newman, who finished 4 for 4 with five RBIs. "When 'Skip' calls my name (to pitch) and says it's time to get loose, I am able to just flip a switch mentally.
"I try to explain to other people what that means and it's hard to understand for most people. But for me it is something that I need to do, and it's the persona I need to have on the hill."
With Friday's win, Missoula maintained its one-game lead over Idaho Falls atop the North Division standings. Great Falls sits in third place at 17-11.
After losing in seven of their first 10 meetings with the Voyagers, it appears the PaddleHeads have solved the dilemma. Zootown's pro baseball team beat its rival to the north for the third straight time Friday, surviving a late rally.
Trailing 6-1, Great Falls put up three runs in the sixth. Eddie McCabe drove in two of those with a double off starting pitcher Domingo Pena.
John LaRossa came on and put out the fire. He pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless ball, then Cody Thompson and Newman followed suit by each pitching a scoreless inning to preserve the PaddleHeads' lead.
Pena picked up his third win of the season. He allowed four runs on five hits with 10 strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings of duty.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.