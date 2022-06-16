MISSOULA — Slugger Jayson Newman had a night to remember and his Missoula PaddleHeads survived a late scare in posting a win over the Great Falls Voyagers Wednesday.
Zootown's Pioneer League pro baseball team took a seven-run lead into the seventh inning and then held on, 9-8, at Ogren-Allegiance Park. Missoula improved to 12-7 with its seventh win in eight contests and moved within 2 1/2 games of North Division leader Idaho Falls.
Newman, who sat out with an injury that required a walking boot last week, has been on a tear since returning Tuesday. He had two hits in Tuesday's loss and four hits Wednesday, including a two-run homer in the first inning and a solo homer in the fifth, bringing his tater total to a team-high six.
Newman also showed his versatility. After playing first base for most of the game, he took the mound in the ninth and shut down Great Falls, striking out two to earn his second save.
Trailing 9-2, the Voyagers (14-6) showed fight in the seventh and eighth innings, scoring six runs combined to cut the PaddleHeads' lead to 9-8. Tavis Brunson and Breydon Daniel drove in runs in the seventh before a four-run rally in the eighth.
The eight-inning rally was fueled by three walks and a hit batsman by Missoula reliever John LaRossa. Fortunately for the hosts, Sam Hellinger came on to put out the fire in the eighth and Newman delivered on the hill in the ninth.
Nick Merkel (2-0) earned the pitching win, allowing two runs on five hits with eight strikeouts in six innings.
Missoula and Great Falls were slated to finish up their three-game series at Ogren-Allegiance Park on Thursday night.
