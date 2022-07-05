MISSOULA — Nick Merkel pitched another gem in leading the Missoula PaddleHeads to their 12th win in 13 games Monday night.
Merkel, who grew up in Spokane and played his college ball at Central Methodist University in Missouri, held the Boise Hawks to just one run on five hits in the first six frames in a 7-4 road win. Merkel improved to 5-0, which put him in a tie with Pablo Arevalo of the Great Falls Voyagers for the best record in the Pioneer League.
Pace-setting Missoula boosted its impressive record to 25-10. The PaddleHeads lead the North Division first-half race by four games over second-place Great Falls with 12 games left.
Slugger Jayson Newman boosted his league-high home run total to 15 when he connected for a two-run blast in the first inning. Missoula stayed in front for the duration, but Boise (13-23) kept things interesting.
After Jared Akins hit a two-run tater and McClain O'Connor added a solo home run to help give Missoula a 6-1 lead in the sixth, Boise answered in the eighth. Jacob Cruce hit a three-run homer off PaddleHeads reliever John LaRossa to cut the Hawks' deficit to 6-4.
Nick Gatewood gave the visitors an insurance run on his RBI single in the ninth. Sam Hellinger then took care of business in the bottom half, holding the hosts scoreless. The relief pitcher from Seattle allowed just one hit and no runs while striking out four in 1 2/3 innings of work.
Lamar Sparks led the Missoula attack with three hits and two runs scored. Gatewood and Keaton Greenwalt each collected two hits.
