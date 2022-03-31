MISSOULA — After dominating the Pioneer League last summer, it only makes sense the Missoula PaddleHeads bring back some of the same baseball players for 2022.
That's exactly what they're doing, setting a foundation for another league championship push. It certainly won't be all the same because players come and go, move up and down and some even quit the game.
But second-year skipper Michael Schlact has a good handle on what works and he's not messing with proven success. Missoula's offense ranked at or near the top in nearly every major category in the Pioneer League last season, which led to the highest winning percentage (.673) of any franchise in professional baseball.
Topping the list of returning players are Pioneer League All-Star infielders McClain O’Conner and Cameron Thompson.
O'Conner, a Nevada native, was an everyday player in his rookie season (2021), finishing with a .318 average in 63 games. He piled up 15 home runs and 18 doubles during the regular season. He also proved to be a strong defensive asset, appearing regularly at second base and shortstop and committing only six errors all summer.
Thompson was a major force at the plate. The Texas native and former Kansas State standout hit .351 and collected 13 home runs and 63 RBIs. He ranked in the top five of the Pioneer League in doubles (27) during the regular season, trailing only fellow returnee Nick "Gator" Gatewood (33), a first baseman who was first in that category.
Returnee Brandon Riley, who has four pro seasons under his belt, anchors the outfield. The former North Carolina Tar Heel had a strong 2021 campaign as the everyday centerfielder for the PaddleHeads, finishing with a .316 batting average in 90 games played.
One of the most dominant pitchers in the Pioneer League, Domingo Pena, is also set to return. The six-year pro and former Royals farmhand had a 2021 summer to remember, finishing first in the league in wins (10) and strikeouts (121). The native of the Dominican Republic also turned in one of his best outings in the Pioneer League Championship Series in Game 2 against the Boise Hawks, striking out nine over six innings of work.
Mason Schwellenbach will return to the hill in the 2022 season looking to enjoy the same type of success he did in his rookie season in Missoula. The Michigan native was 2-0 in his last five starts, finishing with a 2.10 ERA in that stretch.
Schwellenbach earning the victory in the winner-take-all Game 3 of the Pioneer League Championship Series against Boise. He pitched a season-high seven innings, allowing only one run while striking out eight.
The PaddleHeads will begin their Pioneer League title defense against the rival Billings Mustangs on May 25 in Missoula.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.