OGDEN — The Ogden Raptors sent 13 batters to the plate and hit three home runs in a nine-run fifth inning on the way to a 21-6 victory over the Billings Mustangs Tuesday night in the Pioneer League.
The Raptors had seven hits in the big inning, including homers by Brian Dansereau, Reese Alexiades and Freddy Achecar all hit homers in the frame.
Alexiades finished with two home runs and four RBIs. Dansereau drove in five runs and scored three times.
In all, the Raptors (19-19 second half, 48-38 overall) had 22 hits, nine of them for extra bases.
Jacob Kline went 3 for 5 for the Mustangs (20-18, 45-39).
Tuesday’s offensive slugfest came on the heels of Monday’s 1-0 Ogden win. The teams play again Wednesday in the third meeting of their six-game series.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.