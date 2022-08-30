OGDEN — The Ogden Raptors sent 13 batters to the plate and hit three home runs in a nine-run fifth inning on the way to a 21-6 victory over the Billings Mustangs Tuesday night in the Pioneer League.

The Raptors had seven hits in the big inning, including homers by Brian Dansereau, Reese Alexiades and Freddy Achecar all hit homers in the frame.

Alexiades finished with two home runs and four RBIs. Dansereau drove in five runs and scored three times.

In all, the Raptors (19-19 second half, 48-38 overall) had 22 hits, nine of them for extra bases.

Jacob Kline went 3 for 5 for the Mustangs (20-18, 45-39).

Tuesday’s offensive slugfest came on the heels of Monday’s 1-0 Ogden win. The teams play again Wednesday in the third meeting of their six-game series.

