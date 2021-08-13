OGDEN, Utah — Ogden starter Mitchell Miller was solid through five innings and Josh Broughton homered for the second straight game as the Raptors topped the Billings Mustangs 9-3 Friday night in the Pioneer League.
Broughton and Raul Shah both hit three-run homers for the Raptors (11-13 in the second half), who have won back-to-back games over the Mustangs. The fourth game of the six-game series is set for 7 p.m. Saturday in Ogden.
Miller allowed one run (unearned) on four hits, and struck out eight in his five innings. None of the three runs allowed by four Raptors pitchers were earned.
Christian Sepulveda had three hits for Billings while Anthony Amicangelo, who entered the game with 26 hits in his previous 51 at-bats, went 0 for 5.
Brandon Pugh drove in two runs for the Mustangs (16-8). Freddy Achecar scored two runs and Cameron Comer had two hits for Billings, which out-hit the Raptors 9-7 but still wound up on the losing end.
Idaho Falls (15-9), which defeated Boise on Friday, moved within a game of first-place Billings in the Northern Division.
