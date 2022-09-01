OGDEN, Utah — The Ogden Raptors jumped ahead quickly and went on to beat the visiting Billings Mustangs 19-8 Thursday night in Pioneer League baseball.
The Raptors (20-20, 49-39) led 6-0 in the first inning and never looked back. They led 10-0 after two innings and 14-1 after three.
Ogden hit three home runs and had 16 hits overall.
Freddy Achecar homered in the first inning, while Jesus Valdez and Adrian Rivero hit home runs in the third.
Jacob Kline of the Mustangs homered twice and drove in five runs. Teammate Jackson Raper had three hits, including two doubles.
Billings (21-19, 46-40) finished with 11 hits.
Brian Dansereau and Achecar had three hits apiece for the Raptors.
Reese Alexiades of Odgen hit a double and triple and drove in five runs. Achecar had four RBIs.
Billings used five pitchers against the Raptors and gave up a season-high 10 walks. Ogden starter Christian Day went six innings for the win.
Day allowed eight hits and five earned runs. He also struck out five and walked five.
Ogden has won three of the first four games of the six-game series.
Game 5 is Friday night at 6:30 p.m.
