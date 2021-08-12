OGDEN, Utah — Jakob Goldfarb hit a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning, helping the Ogden Raptors to an 8-6 Pioneer League win over the Billings Mustangs Thursday night.
The Mustangs scored three runs in the top of the seventh to tie the score 6-6, but the Raptors answered on Goldfarb’s hit and Nick Michaels’ RBI single.
Billings dropped to 16-7 in the second half, while Ogden improved to 10-13. The Mustangs hold a two-game lead over Idaho Falls (14-9) for first place in the Northern Division.
Anthony Amicangelo continued his recent tear at the plate by going 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Mustangs. Amicangelo is 26 for 51 in his last 12 games (.510), raising his season average to .397. Freddy Achecar also had two hits for Billings.
Josh Boughton and Chris Caffrey hit home runs for Ogden, and Michaels finished 3 for 5 with three RBIs.
Game three of the six-game series is set for Friday at 7 p.m. in Ogden.
