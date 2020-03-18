BILLINGS — A formal visit by Major League Baseball to Montana’s three Pioneer League cities scheduled for next week gave hope to the goal of preserving professional baseball in the Treasure State, but the meetings have since been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Representatives from MLB were on tap to visit Missoula, Great Falls and Billings for three days beginning March 25 as negotiations for a new Professional Baseball Agreement with Minor League Baseball — and the fight to save the Pioneer League from extinction after 2020 — continue.
A spokesperson for U.S. Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) and other sources told 406mtsports.com this week that the visits are off for now but not canceled. Daines, fellow U.S. Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and others from the state’s political delegation were expected to be in attendance.
“Sen. Daines is working diligently to reschedule with MLB reps through whatever means possible,” a statement read.
The spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) has forced the cancellation of countless events and the closures of schools, restaurants, bars and the like in Montana and across the country. On Wednesday, Daines, Tester and members of the United States Senate had their hands full working to approve a coronavirus relief measure and negotiate an economic stimulus package.
Attempts to reach representatives for both Daines and Tester were not successful Wednesday evening. Pioneer League surrogates have been unavailable for comment on this specific issue.
The current 30-year Professional Baseball Agreement between MLB and Minor League Baseball expires on Sept. 15. In the meantime the two sides are trying to work out a new deal, though disagreements persist.
Major League Baseball’s plan, in part, is to strip up to 42 short-season minor league clubs of their existing player development contracts. Those clubs on the contraction list include the Billings Mustangs, Great Falls Voyagers, Missoula PaddleHeads and the entire eight-team Rookie Advanced Pioneer League.
That action would ultimately de-affiliate the league from its MLB parent organizations and endanger the survival of the Pioneer League.
MLB has explained that the primary reason for its desire to restructure the minor league system is to improve working conditions for players. Critics from Minor League Baseball have said it is nothing more than a crude attempt to cut costs.
Daines and Tester have both signed on to a bipartisan Senate Resolution introduced by Connecticut Democrat Richard Blumenthal to put added pressure on Major League Baseball to reconsider its contraction plan. Montana Rep. Greg Gianforte signed on to a similar Resolution in the House of Representatives.
Earlier this month, the Associated Press reported that the U.S. House had approved legislation to have the comptroller general evaluate the social, economic and historical impact the minor leagues have had on American culture.
MLB responded by saying it “would gladly participate in a serious Government Accountability Office analysis of the many problems in minor league baseball that are impeding the development of players (including) the widespread inadequacy of facilities, playing conditions, nutrition programs and burdensome travel demands. ”
This summer marks the final guaranteed season of Pioneer League Baseball, which began operations in 1939.
The teams in Billings and Great Falls were founded in 1948. The Mustangs and their parent club, the Cincinnati Reds, have been affiliated since 1974. The PaddleHeads (previously the Osprey) played their first Pioneer League season in 1999, though Missoula has a professional baseball history dating to 1956.
