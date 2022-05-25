MISSOULA — The rain subsided, multiple rainbows hung in right field and the Missoula PaddleHeads opened their season with some flair on Wednesday at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
Before the game, the PaddleHeads showcased the fanfare and excitement that the franchise has come to be known for over the years. They had over 100 people on the field participating in what they believe to be the Guinness World Record for the most people throwing out a first pitch.
The pregame festivities also included a ring ceremony to honor Missoula’s 2021 Pioneer League championship team. The joy of baseball being back was thrilling for PaddleHeads second-year manager Michael Schlact.
“It should be a national holiday,” he said. “It’s different than it has been before, only because we get to look back quick. Opening Day on the field is a celebration of what happened last year. Usually, it’s full steam ahead, and so right before first pitch, we get to think back and soak that in a little bit and then look forward. But it’s a wonderful feeling just to be back. The energy from the fans is going to be there. It’s fun to play for that type of energy.”
Last year was Missoula’s first season as an independent baseball team after Major League Baseball axed dozens of minor league affiliates. The rebranded PaddleHeads, who were previously the Osprey, had to put together an entire team from scratch.
This year, they have back eight players who were on the championship team. One of those players is second baseman McClain O’Connor, who was an All-Star last season in his return to baseball after his previous two seasons were cut short by COVID and a hamstring injury.
Winning the title with a 68-32 record was one of O’Connor’s favorite parts of his first year in pro baseball. He had graduated from UC Santa Barbara that spring and got to experience a new type of game day environment in Missoula.
“I’ve never experienced anything like that, but it made it fun,” he said. “Sammy B does good getting the crowd involved. That Peanut Inning, I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ I think I was on deck, and they started chanting, and I was like, ‘Are they going to shut up or is this the whole inning?’
“It was one of the funnest summers I’ve ever had. Team’s awesome. Coaches are awesome. Missoula is awesome. And we won. Winning’s fun.”
Pitcher Dan Swain is back in Missoula this year after playing for the Osprey in 2019. He was out of baseball the past two years because of elbows issues, but he trained at Driveline Baseball in Kent, Washington, and went through Pro Days with scouts in attendance.
He heard good words about Schlact from one of his throwing trainers at Driveline, Brandon Mann. He remembered how much he loved Missoula, even though he was on the team for only one week after being promoted from the AZL D-backs. He’s thrilled to be back and joins a pitching staff that has two returners in Domingo Pena and Davis Delorefice and 11 newcomers.
“When you’re in the AZL, there are no fans,” he said. “When I came here, I mopped up an inning and I did well, and actually hearing people cheer for me, I was like, ‘Oh, this is actually fun.’ It’s a mix of getting back to that, being able to play here again and it being Opening Day that makes today exciting. It’s always the best day of the year, and the playoffs.”
As the PaddleHeads closed their pregame festivities, they fully turned their attention toward the 2022 season. They have back another All-Star in third baseman Cameron Thompson and a highly touted prospect in center fielder Lamar Sparks, a 2017 fifth-round draft pick who was released by the Baltimore Orioles last month.
Developing players is a key component of teams, whether it’s in affiliated or independent baseball. Winning is also important to Missoula, and Schlact, a former Double-A pitcher, aims to win while helping players get a shot at the next level.
“Opening Day, in general, you can learn a lot about a team because there are nerves associated with it,” he said. “There’s the fanfare and the expectation and the excitement, and how do you respond to that? Because there’s going to be times throughout the year when you are excited and there is pressure and there is this sense of ‘we have to do it,’ and how do you respond? It’s similar to that feeling you get on Opening Day.”
