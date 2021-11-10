MISSOULA — The Missoula PaddleHeads pro baseball team was dominant on its way to a Pioneer League championship this summer. On Wednesday the team was recognized with some prestigious awards.
Catcher Zac Almond was named the Most Valuable Player. Reliever Mark Simon was named Pitcher of the Year.
Along with the individual honors, the Pioneer League released its All-Star team for the 2021 season. Representing the PaddleHeads are Almond, Simon, Clay Fisher at shortstop and Cameron Thompson at third base.
Missoula manager Michael Schlact was also instrumental in leading the PaddleHeads to a championship in his first season at the helm of the independent league team. The former Texas Rangers farmhand has been named the Pioneer League Manager of the Year.
"We are honored that the Pioneer League recognized the great achievements made by our PaddleHeads coaches and players this past season," newly-promoted team president Matt Ellis said. "Manager Michael Schlact not only led our team to the best record in the Pioneer League, but he guided us to the best winning percentage in all of professional baseball. If there was a National Manager of the Year award, he would have won that as well as this Pioneer League Award.
"We also are elated with Zac Almond, Mark Simon, Cameron Thompson and Clay Fisher being honored for their individual accomplishments. To sweep the Manager of the Year, MVP, and Pitcher of the Year Awards is a great honor for our franchise.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.