The Missoula Paddleheads put the finishing touches on a three-game home sweep of the Great Falls Voyagers Friday, posting an 8-5 win at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
With the win, the PaddleHeads boosted their Pioneer League-best record to 60-30. The Northern Division first-half champions also maintained their one-game lead over the Billings Mustangs atop the standings in the second-half race. The PaddleHeads are 25-17 and the Mustangs are 24-18.
Missoula, who has won eight of its last nine games, used back-to-back doubles from Dean Nevarez and Jared Akins to jump out to a 2-0 advantage in the second inning. Cameron Thompson added an RBI single in the third.
The Voyagers tied the game with a 3-run rally in the fourth. Missoula responded with RBI singles by A.J. Wright and Brandon Riley.
Zach Almond and Jayson Newman sparked another surge by the hosts in the seventh inning. Almond drove home Riley all the way from first on a double to right center. One batter later, Newman hit an opposite-field blast to right to give Missoula an 8-5 advantage. Newman and Almond both finished 2 for 4.
Cole Cook earned his second pitching win in as many starts. The southpaw allowed three runs over five innings, striking out six. Missoula’s starters hold a 7-1 combined record in their last eight games with a 3.65 ERA.
The multi-talented Newman came on to pitch the ninth and earn the save. The PaddleHeads were slated to play at Great Falls Saturday night.
—Bill Speltz, Missoulian
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.