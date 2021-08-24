Missoula PaddleHeads logo

MISSOULA — For the second time in eight days, the Missoula Paddleheads dropped a series to the last place team in the Pioneer League's Northern Division.

The Great Falls Voyagers broke a tie in the eighth inning and held off Missoula for a 9-8 win Monday night at Ogren-Allegiance Park. The Voyagers, who swept the PaddleHeads in the Electric City last week, emerged with a 2-1 series victory with Monday's win.

The loss by Missoula spoiled a strong night by Clay Fisher and Zach Almond. Fisher hit two home runs and Almond's fifth-inning solo blast pushed his league-high home run total to 24.

Missoula took a 5-3 lead on Almond's round-tripper. The Voyagers (34-47) answered with three runs in the sixth.

Fisher pulled the PaddleHeads even in the next inning, hitting an opposite field blast to right to tie the game at 6. He finished 3 for 5 with four RBIs.

The key inning for Great Falls was the eighth. After a sacrifice fly from Breydon Daniel to break the tie, Jason Mathews delivered a clutch two-out single to tack on a pair of runs to make the score 9-6.

Missoula made things interesting in the ninth.

Fisher sent a drive deep into the night to cut the Great Falls lead to 9-8. Then with two outs, Nick Gatewood hit the ball sharply toward the hole on the right side of the infield. Jackson Raper made a sliding stop at second, however, and robbed Gatewood of a hit.

As a result of the loss, Missoula (52-29, 17-16) trails the Billings Mustangs (37-44, 19-14) by two games in the Northern Division second-half race. Missoula, who won a first-half title and secured a Sept. 11 playoff berth, will play a six-game series at Ogden starting Wednesday night.

   

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 15 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.

