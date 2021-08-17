MISSOULA — Four days after setting a Pioneer League record for most home runs in a game, the Missoula PaddleHeads find themselves in a rut.
The Great Falls Voyagers completed a three-game sweep of the PaddleHeads on Monday night, posting a 9-7 win at Centene Field. Missoula (50-24) will be looking to get back on track Wednesday when it plays host to the surging Boise Hawks at 7:05 p.m.
The Voyagers (30-45) set the tone by jumping to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Jason Mathews, Ben Norman and Kyle Crowl drove in runs.
Missoula answered with four runs over the next two innings. Zach Almond sparked the offense in the second with a double that scored Nick Gatewood. After an RBI ground out from Jared Akins, Cameron Thompson tied the game at 3-3 with an RBI single up the middle.
In the next inning, Almond gave Missoula its only lead on a sacrifice fly into left center that made the score 5-4. Almond finished 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs.
Great Falls recaptured the lead in the bottom of the third, tallying a pair to make the score 6-5. From there the Voyagers maintained the lead.
With two outs in the Great Falls fifth, Breydon Daniel, Jackson Raper and Mathews drove in runs in consecutive at-bats on a single, double and triple to give the Voyagers a 9-4 advantage. Raper went 10 for 20 over the last four games against Missoula, with four home runs and 12 RBIs.
Akins smacked a two-run home run in the sixth to cut the Voyagers' lead to 9-6. But the PaddleHeads could never get over the hump.
Matt Mogollon provided a bright spot for the Missoula bullpen down the stretch, holding Great Falls in check for 2 2/3 innings. The former Mariners farmhand did not allow a single run.
