The Missoula PaddleHeads fell in the knock-out inning after a back-and-forth battle in regulation against the Ogden Raptors on the road.
Jakob Goldfarb had the winning shot for Ogden, which clinched the Southern Division with the win. Ogden improved to 28-16 overall and snapped the PaddleHead's three-game winning streak. Missoula meanwhile falls to 31-13, keeping pace with the Idaho Falls Chukars at the top of the Northern.
The PaddleHeads never led, but tied the game late in the top of the eighth after trailing 4-3 to get the game to 4-all — where it stayed until the knock-out frame.
The Raptors totaled 15 hits off the PaddleHeads, who tallied seven.
Kyler Castillo had two hits plus an RBI while Nick Gatewood also tallied a pair and an RBI. On the mound, Felix Dieguez allowed 10 hits and three earned runs in his four innings of work. He struck out two and walked two as well. Palmer Wenzel pitched three innings and allowed five hits and one earned run. As a whole the Missoula pitchers allowed four earned runs and struck out five Raptors.
For Ogden, Josh Broughton brought in a pair of runners as he had three hits on the afternoon.
