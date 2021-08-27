Dean Nevarez smacked a home runs and collected three RBIs in leading the Missoula PaddleHeads to a 7-2 victory over the Ogden Raptors on Thursday night at Lindquist Field in Utah.
Missoula took a 2-0 lead in the series and improved its Pioneer League-best record to 54-29. The Northern Division first-half champion PaddleHeads also pulled even with Billings for first in the second half race at 19-16.
For the second straight night, Missoula raced to a lead on Ogden by scoring a pair of runs in the first inning. Brandon Riley singled, Clay Fisher doubled and both scored on a seeing-eye, two-out single by Zach Almond.
Nevarez’s solid performance at the plate started in the second when he crushed the first pitch he saw to left field to give his team a 3-0 lead. The ball traveled 455 feet.
Then in the fourth inning, Nevarez drove in a pair of runs on a single to make the score 6-1. The Southern California native finished 2 for 4.
Gatewood hit an RBI single in the fifth to make the score 7-2. The RBI gave Gatewood 80. He joined Almond as the only other player on the team with at least 80. He reached base four times in the contest finishing 3 for 3.
Mason Schwellenbach earned the win on the mound. The starting pitcher allowed two runs in five innings of work. The Michigan native was able to stay out of trouble thanks in part to a pair of double plays turned in the first and third innings.
Reliever Ezequiel De La Cruz, a former Osprey, allowed just one hit in two-plus innings of work. He retired seven consecutive batters in one sequence and struck out pair.
The PaddleHeads were scheduled to play at Ogden again Friday night.
