MISSOULA — A dramatic three-run home run by Alejandro Rivero with two outs in the top of the ninth lifted the Boise Hawks over the Missoula PaddleHeads Friday night, 9-7.
In a game that started 40 minutes late because of wet field conditions, Missoula took a one-run lead into the ninth but couldn't hold on. Reliever Davis Delorefice was tagged with the loss after allowing three earned runs, one walk and one hit in the fateful inning.
The Hawks clinched a 2-1 series victory over Missoula. That's particularly noteworthy considering the PaddleHeads had beaten Boise 10 times in a row prior to Thursday.
The ninth turned rocky for Delorefice when he issued a walk and hit batsmen. That set the stage for Rivero, who smacked a 1-2 offering inside the foul pole to give the Hawks their 9-7 lead.
The PaddleHeads looked good early, taking a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Jayson Newman hit a rocket to the wall to bring in one run. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound rookie first baseman also drove in a run in the seventh and finished the night 2 for 4.
Boise responded and Rivero gave the team its first lead in the third inning on an RBI single. Rivero finish 2 for 5 with four RBIs.
Trailing by three in the seventh, Missoula rallied. After a pair of walks, Zach Almond and Newman each delivered RBI hits to cut the deficit to one.
The PaddleHeads then seized a 7-6 lead in the eighth. After a leadoff double from McClain O’Conner, Cameron Thompson smacked an RBI single. Later in the frame with two outs, Almond laced an RBI double into right center field.
The PaddleHeads (51-27) were slated to open a three-game home series with the Great Falls Voyagers (32-46) on Saturday night. The Voyagers swept Missoula last weekend at Centene Stadium.
