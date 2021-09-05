The Missoula Paddleheads dropped the first game of their road series against the Great Falls Voyagers Saturday night, 7-4, at Centene Stadium.
Despite the loss, the PaddleHeads still boast the best overall record in the Pioneer League at 60-31. The Northern Division first-half champions also maintained their one-game lead over the Billings Mustangs atop the standings in the second-half race because Billings lost Saturday. The PaddleHeads are 25-18 and the Mustangs are 24-19.
After spotting Missoula a one-run lead, Great Falls exploded for four runs in the fourth inning. The PaddleHeads came back to tie in the sixth, 4-4, but the Voyagers (39-52) pulled away with three runs in the eighth.
Domingo Pena pitched the first six innings for Missoula, allowing four runs on six hits with 10 strikeouts. Reliever Matt Mogollon took the loss, allowing three runs on two hits in the eighth.
Nick "Gator" Gatewood led the Paddleheads at the plate with two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs.
Missoula was scheduled to play at Great Falls again Sunday.
