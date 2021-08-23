MISSOULA — Despite jumping to a four-run lead in the first inning, the Missoula PaddleHeads ran into trouble with their pitching corps in dropping a 13-8 decision Sunday at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
Missoula went through six hurlers and surrendered 16 hits. Still, the PaddleHeads led by a run heading into the sixth before a surge of six unanswered runs by the Voyagers.
Nick Gatewood hammered a three-run home run to highlight Missoula's four run first inning. Great Falls had a quick answer in the second, scoring five runs on a five hits off PaddleHeads pitcher Ari Kaufman.
Zane Zurbrugg and Ben Norman each had two-RBI doubles in the inning. Eleven Voyagers came to the plate.
McClain O’Conner tied the game for the PaddleHeads on the first pitch in the bottom of the second, launching a solo blast over the wall in left to make the score 5-5. A home run by Zach Almond in the third helped Missoula tie the game at 7-7 and marked No. 23 for him, which leads the Pioneer League.
Missoula fell apart in the sixth. Breydon Daniel drove in a pair of runs on a two-out single and the visitors jumped to a 10-8 lead. In the seventh, Jacob Olson hit a two-run home run over the top of the foul pole in left to make the score 13-8. It was the former Cubs farmhand’s first home run in a Voyager uniform.
Great Falls reliever Aaron Kern was solid down the stretch, pitching three shutout innings. The Minot State product allowed only two hits over those frames while striking out a pair.
The PaddleHeads (52-28) and Voyagers (33-47) played the rubber game of their three-game series Monday night in Missoula.
