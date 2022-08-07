MISSOULA — The Pioneer League has a new home run king.
Missoula PaddleHeads slugger Jayson Newman smacked two round-trippers in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Great Falls Voyagers at Centene Stadium. Newman boosted his total to 27 this summer, passing previous Pioneer single-season record holder and teammate Zac Almond, who belted 26 homers in Zootown's 2021 championship season.
The fact Newman accomplished the feat in 65 games makes it even more impressive. The Californian still has 30 games to add to the total, not including the playoffs.
From 1963 to 2020, the Pioneer League was a 76-game schedule. Since 2021 when the league went independent, it started playing a 96-game schedule. By homering in game No. 65, he shattered the 60-year Pioneer League record by 11 games.
Prior to Almond, the Pioneer League record was 23 home runs, set by Gregory Morrison of the Medicine Hat Blue Jays in 1997. The Pioneer League was a 76-game season in 1997. Almond hit his record breaking home run in game No. 81 last season.
It's also worth noting Newman was injured early in the season after being hit on the ankle by a pitch. He missed seven games, so he has actually reached the record in his 58th game played.
Missoula led 5-4 after five innings Sunday but couldn't hold on. The Voyagers struck for two runs in the sixth.
Reliever Domingo Pena (4-3) took the loss after surrendering the go-ahead run in the sixth. Reliever Anthony Becerra-Lopez (4-1) was credited with the win, allowing just one hit and no runs in 2 2/3 innings.
Great Falls (37-28) piled up 10 hits to six for Missoula (45-20). Newman and Kamron Willman each had two hits to lead the PaddleHeads.
Missoula will host the Boise Hawks Tuesday night.
