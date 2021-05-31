TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Fresh off a one-run victory on Saturday night, the Missoula PaddleHeads repeated the feat with a 7-6 road with over the Idaho Falls Chukars on Sunday night.
For the second consecutive game it was reliever Dazon Cole who was tasked with keeping the Chukars at bay late. The Michigan native earned a four-out save. The only baserunner that reached in the ninth inning did so on an error.
A three-run rally in the sixth gave the PaddleHeads just enough leading into the later innings. Both Luke Navigato and Zac Almond singled home runs as part of the inning.
Clay Fischer also continued his offensive success in the second inning, knocking in the first run of the game on an RBI single. Fischer has recorded at least two hits in each of his last three games and finished 2 for 5.
Domingo Pena had a successful return to Idaho Falls as a member of the PaddleHeads Sunday, earning his first victory of the season in six innings of work. The former member of the Royals organization struck out seven over those innings, allowing three runs.
Missoula (7-1) went for its fifth consecutive win on Monday night in the series finale opposite the Chukars (3-5). The PaddleHeads gave the ball off to Taylor Bloye, who was looking to bounce back from the loss he suffered to the Chukars back on May 27.
To find out what happened in Monday's game, log on to missoulian.com.
