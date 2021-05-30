TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Missoula PaddleHeads opened their road series against the Idaho Falls Chukars with a 12-11 win Saturday night.
The teams combined to finish with 30 hits.
Missoula opened the game with a four-run barrage. The recently-signed Nick Gatewood delivered the big blow in the first inning on a two-run double off the base of the right field wall. The Georgia native finished the game 4 for 4.
Idaho Falls put together numerous rallies of its own, highlighted by a five-run first inning that quickly changed the trajectory of the game after a hot start from the PaddleHeads. The combination of Matt Feinstein, Andrew Don and Sam Little did a bulk of the damage through the game as the trio finished 10 for 15 with seven RBIs and seven runs scored.
Five runs crossed the plate in the fifth inning for Missoula, who regained the lead it lost in the first in the process. Brandon Riley drove in a pair with a single to highlight the inning. A pair of errors by Idaho Falls proved crucial.
The effort from the PaddleHead bullpen down the stretch was key as Missoula was able to hold the line over the game's final three innings. Mark Simon pitched a clean inning in the seventh and has not allowed a run in three appearances this season. Flame thrower Dazon Cole also notched his second save of the season for his efforts in the ninth inning.
Missoula (6-1) will look for another win Sunday with Demingo Pena scheduled to get the ball on the mound for Missoula. First pitch is set for 4:00 p.m. Listen to the game on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.