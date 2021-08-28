A fast start propelled the Missoula PaddleHeads to their third win in as many nights over the Ogden Raptors, 11-8, Friday at Lindqist Field.
With the win, Missoula boosted its Pioneer League-best record to 55-29. The Northern Division first-half champion PaddleHeads also kept pace with Billings for first in the second-half race at 20-16.
For the third consecutive evening, Missoula plated runs in the top of the first as RBI singles by Clay Fisher and Nick Gatewood set the tone. Brandon Riley added an RBI single in the second en route to a big night in which he went 4 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI.
A pair of two-out hits in the fourth brought in four more for the PaddleHeads to extend their advantage to 8-2. Fisher drove in a pair on a double into left center and later scored on a Cameron Thompson single.
Palmer Wenzel was impressive in his first professional pitching start for Missoula. The former Texas Longhorn earned the win, allowing two earned runs while striking out seven in six innings. Missoula’s starting pitchers are 3-0 with a 3.31 ERA over the first three games of the series.
Jared Akins put the game out of reach in the in the seventh hitting for Missoula with an opposite field home run to left to drive in three and make the score 11-3. Akins has been on roll in recent weeks, recording hits in 12 of his last 14 games.
Ogden made a gallant comeback bid late but it was not enough.
Missoula and Ogden played the fourth game in their six-game series on Saturday night in Utah.
