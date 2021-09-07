Powered by Mason Schwellenbach's steady pitching and an offensive explosion, the Missoula PaddleHeads whipped the Great Falls Voyagers, 16-6, Monday at Centene Stadium.
With the win, the PaddleHeads boosted their Pioneer League-best overall record to 62-31. The Northern Division first-half champions also maintained a one-game lead over the Billings Mustangs atop the standings in the second-half race after Billings won Monday. The PaddleHeads are 27-18 and the Mustangs are 26-19.
Schwellenbach, a 23-year-old righty from Michigan, allowed just two runs on four hits with six strikeouts in the first 5 2/3 innings. Cas Silber came on in relief and struggled in his one inning of work, surrendering three runs on three hits. But Davis Delorefice and Garrett Westerberg restored order for the visitors, allowing just one run between them in the final 2 1/3 frames.
Missoula tallied 14 hits in the game, which compensated for shaky defense that included two errors. Brandon Riley went 3 for 3 and designated hitter Dean Nevarez was 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs.
After spotting Great Falls (39-54) an early lead, the PaddleHeads exploded for 13 runs over four innings. Former Billings Mustang Chris Eusay started the barrage for Missoula with a 2-run single that gave his team a 2-1 lead in the second inning.
After plating three more in the third, Missoula pulled away in the fourth with a four-run surge. Zach Almond brought the first run home on a single prior to the big swing in the inning. Two batters later, Nevarez launched a towering 3-run blast to left to give Missoula a 10-1 lead.
Nevarez knocked in another run an inning later on a sacrifice fly as part of another four-run rally that made the score 13-1.
Nick "Gator" Gatewood rounded out the scoring in the ninth with a double down the right field line to score a pair and make the the score 16-6. The two RBIs brought Gatewood’s total to 90 on the season. He joined Almond as the only players on the team with 90 or more.
The PaddleHeads won their three-game series with Great Falls, 2-1, and will now focus on the final series of their regular season against Billings on Wednesday through Friday. It's a big series for Billings, who has a chance to play its way into Saturday's Northern Division one-game playoff in Missoula.
If the Mustangs win two games in the set, they will win the second half pennant in the North and clinch a playoff berth. If Missoula wins the second half, the Idaho Falls Chukars will clinch a playoff berth and will have to travel all the way to Missoula on Saturday before playing the PaddleHeads in the one-game playoff Saturday night.
The winner of the one-game playoff will earn a berth in the three-game Pioneer League championship series the following week.
