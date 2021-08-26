With an offensive explosion that included 23 hits, the Missoula PaddleHeads rolled past the Ogden Raptors, 16-6, in the first game of their six-game series Wednesday at Lindquist Field in Utah.
With the win, Missoula improved its Pioneer League-best record to 53-29. The PaddleHeads have already secured a Sept. 11 playoff berth by winning the Northern Division first half race, and they're within a game of the lead in the second half, with Missoula at 18-16 and Billings at 19-15.
McClain O’Conner started the Paddleheads' scoring onslaught with a leadoff home run in the first inning. Jayson Newman helped the team gain a four-run advantage in the second on a double into the gap in right center that scored Nick Gatewood. It marked the start of a solid night for Newman, who finished 3 for 5 with three runs scored and a pair of RBIs.
The Raptors proved feisty early, recording three runs to pull within one of the visitors in the second.
Then Missoula starting pitcher Chris Burica settled down. After the second, the Southern California native retired 9 of 10 in a stretch from the third through the fifth innings. He finished with eight strikeouts in earning the win.
The PaddleHeads welcomed several newcomers to the roster Tuesday and one made an immediate impact in the top of the fifth. Former Billings Mustang Chris Eusay drove in a pair on a single as his team extended its lead to 8-3.
The PaddleHeads smacked three home runs in the final three frames. Jared Akins hit a rocket over the wall in right to highlight his 3-for-4 night. Brandon Riley and Gatewood also hit round-trippers.
Riley finished 2 for 5 and Gatewood finished just a triple shy of the cycle in a 3-for-6 effort.
Missoula and Ogden were slated to play again Thursday night at Lindquist Field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.