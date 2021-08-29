Newly-acquired pitcher Cole Cook made a successful debut for the Missoula PaddleHeads Saturday night, striking out seven in helping his team to a 6-2 win over the Ogden Raptors at Lindquist Field.
With the win, Missoula boosted its Pioneer League-best overall record to 56-29. The first-half champions also moved into first place in the second-half race with a record of 21-16. Billings sits in second at 20-17.
Slugger Zach Almond gave the PaddleHeads a lead they would never let slip in the top of the second inning, hitting a two-run blast into right center to make the score 2-0. It was home run No. 25, which is the most in the league. Almond also became the first player in Pioneer League history to reach 25 home runs in one season.
Newly-acquired Chris Eusay made an impact in the next inning with a solo home run. Cameron Thompson later doubled in the inning and scored on an error to give Missoula a 4-0 advantage.
That gave Cook a lot of breathing room. The Illinois native did not allow a single earned run in five innings of work. Missoula has enjoyed stellar starting pitching in its four wins in Ogden. The four starters have combined for a 4-0 record with a 2.53 ERA.
The Raptors tried to rally, scoring a run in the sixth and another in the seventh. But Thompson came through with an RBI single in the eighth and Ogden failed to answer in its final two turns at the plate.
Closer Mark Simon was stellar in 2 1/3 innings of work for Missoula, earning his seventh save. The Texas native struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth.
Simon leads all Pioneer League relievers with 75 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings.
Missoula and Ogden played again Sunday. The teams will finish up their six-game series Monday night at Lindquist Field in Utah.
