A six-run explosion in the eighth inning catapulted the Missoula PaddleHeads over the Ogden Raptors, 8-5, Sunday night at Lindquist Field.
With the win, Missoula boosted its Pioneer League-best overall record to 57-29. The first-half champions sit in first place in the second-half race with a record of 22-16. Billings sits in second at 21-17.
The PaddleHeads took aim at a six-game sweep of the Raptors (46-40) on Monday night in Utah. Missoula will return home Tuesday and host the Great Falls Voyagers on Wednesday night.
The PaddleHeads offense was uncharacteristically quiet for the first seven innings, managing just one run. Domingo Pena was solid on the hill to continue the recent trend of solid starting pitching for Missoula.
But the Raptors appeared to be in good shape leading 3-1 heading into the eighth. That's when Missoula came alive at the plate.
A sacrifice fly by Cameron Thompson cut the Raptors lead to one and kick-started the rally. Missoula later loaded the bases for Nick Gatewood. He came through with a two-out double into the right center field gap to clear the bases and give his team its first lead. The PaddleHeads stayed in front in earning their fifth straight win.
Jayson Newman put the finishing touches on the six-run eighth inning, driving in Gatewood on a 2-run blast to right to make the score 7-3. The home run for Newman was his second of the day, with his first coming in the fifth. He finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs.
Pena didn't get the win but he did key the win. He allowed only one earned run while striking out six in six complete innings. Reliever Kevin Gould was credited the win after holding Ogden scoreless in the seventh. Matt Mogollon pitched a scoreless eighth and Newman, who played first base for the first eight innings, hurled a scoreless ninth to earn the save.
