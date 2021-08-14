MISSOULA — The ball was flying over the fence in record fashion Friday night at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
The Missoula PaddleHeads set a Pioneer-League single game standard with nine home runs in a 23-6 win over the Great Falls Voyagers at Ogren-Allegiance Park. Cameron Thompson and Nick Gatewood each hit three home runs apiece for the hosts, tying a league record.
Missoula boosted its record to 50-22 and completed a home sweep of the Voyagers with the win. Considering the PaddleHeads set a team record in a league that dates back to 1939, Friday's feat will not soon be forgotten.
Besides Gatewood and Thompson, Zach Almond, Jared Akins and McClain O’Conner also hit homers in the game.
Missoula scored in every inning. Thompson homered in consecutive innings from the third through the fifth, bringing his total for the season up to 11. He finished 5 for 5 with five RBIs.
Thompson has enjoyed a power surge in recent days, tallying six home runs in his last five games.
“I’ve never been a part of a game that featured that many home runs. That was amazing,” Thompson said. “It was really cool to watch (Almond) put the icing on the cake with the grand slam."
Gatewood’s third home run in the seventh inning gave the PaddleHeads their eighth, which in itself was enough to set a Pioneer League team record. In the three-game series with Great Falls, he totaled homers and collected 10 RBIs.
“I had no idea what the record was going into that at-bat, but when they announced what we had done, I thought that was pretty cool,” Gatewood said. “It is pretty special to be a part of something like that. Being on this team I feel like everyone here is playing for each other. We want everyone to do well.”
Missoula’s bullpen shut the door in the final five innings, holding Great Falls scoreless. Will Freeman threw four shutout innings and allowed only one hit.
Missoula played at Great Falls (27-45) on Saturday night.
