MISSOULA — Zach Almond belted his 22nd home run of the season in helping the Missoula PaddleHeads post a 7-3 win over the Great Falls Voyagers Saturday at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
Almond moved into a tie with Jakob Goldfarb of the Ogden Raptors for the most home runs in the Pioneer League. Missoula boosted its league-best record to 52-27 and gained a measure of revenge after being swept by the Voyagers (32-47) early last week.
Missoula set the tone early in jumping to a 3-0 lead. Almond's solo home run was a sign of things to come as Jared Akins soon followed with a two-run home run.
The Voyagers answered with two runs in the third. Breydon Daniel and Jackson Raper each hit solo home runs.
Missoula stretched its lead to 4-2 before Great Falls again cut its deficit to one run in the fifth. Jacob Olson delivered an RBI single, however Akins came up big defensively for the PaddleHeads on the same play, gunning down Riley Jepson at the plate for the final out of the inning.
Great Falls did not score again and a trio of doubles from Clay Fisher, Nick Gatewood and Almond extended Missoula's lead to 6-3 in the bottom of the fifth. Gatewood, Fisher and Almond all finished 2 for 4.
The PaddleHeads bullen was solid in the final four frames. Rabon Martin, Matt Mogollon and Jayson Newman all pitched well. Martin struck out three in 1 2/3 innings. Mogollon followed with two scoreless frames.
Newman put the finishing touches on the PaddleHeads win, pitching a scoreless ninth.
Missoula and Great Falls played again Sunday night at Ogren-Allegiance Park. To find out what happened, log on to 406mtsports.com on Monday morning.
