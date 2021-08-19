MISSOULA — Newcomer Jayson Newman made the most of his first game at Ogren-Allegiance Park Wednesday night.
The former Cal State Northridge standout, who joined the Missoula PaddleHeads on Monday, went 4 for 5 with two home runs in leading his new team to 9-4 victory over the Boise Hawks. With the win, Missoula ended a three-game skid and boosted its Pioneer League-best record to 51-25.
The Hawks, who sit atop the Pioneer League's Southern Division, saw their second-half record fall to 16-12. They lead second-place Grand Junction by 1 1/2 games.
Missoula totaled four home runs on Wednesday. Clay Fisher set the tone with a two-run blast in the first inning. The former Orioles farmhand finished 3 for 5 with a pair of RBIs and three runs scored.
After Fisher reached base to lead off the next inning, the designated hitter Newman jump-started his huge night with a rocket over the wall to give the PaddleHeads a 4-0 lead. It was his first professional home run.
Boise answered in the fourth, tying the game at 4-4. Roby Enriquez got the Hawks on the board with a 2-run shot prior to a Tyler Jorgensen tater that tied the game.
Missoula held the visitors scoreless the rest of the way. PaddleHeads starter Domingo Pena (9-1) settled down after the fourth and earned the win, striking out eight in seven innings of duty. He is tied for the league lead in wins with teammate Kevin Hilton and is second in the Pioneer League in strikeouts with 89.
The PaddleHeads regained the lead with two runs in the fifth. Newman gave them more breathing room in the eighth with an opposite field bomb to make the score 9-4.
Relievers Matt Mogollon and Davis Delorefice were stellar for the hosts in the final two frames, refusing to allow a single baserunner.
Missoula was slated to play Boise again on Thursday night. To find out what happened, log on to 406mtsports.com on Friday morning.
