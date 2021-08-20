MISSOULA — A string of 10 straight wins over the Boise Hawks came to an end for the Missoula PaddleHeads Thursday night at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
Missoula struggled to get its powerhouse offense in high gear in dropping a 5-2 decision. The PaddleHeads have lost four of their last five but still boast the best record in the Pioneer League at 51-26.
Missoula scored the first run Thursday but starting pitcher Chris Burica surrendered two runs in the third inning and the visitors maintained a lead for the duration. Burica took the loss, allowing four earned runs on three hits.
The No. 9 hitter in the Hawks' lineup, Sean Skelly, hit his first home run in a Boise uniform to give the visitors a 2-1 advantage. Another 2-run home run in the sixth from Wladimir Galindo gave Boise breathing room down the stretch, making the score 5-2.
Matt Gabbert was solid on the mound for the Hawks, earning the win in six innings of work. The Spokane native allowed only one earned run while striking out a season-high six batters.
McClain O’Conner played a hand in both runs for Missoula. He brought home the PaddleHeads' first run on an RBI single and later scored on a double by Cameron Thompson in the fourth.
Boise moved to 37-40 win the win. To find out what happened in Friday's rubber game of the three-game series, log on to 406mtsports.com on Saturday morning.
