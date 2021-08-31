Pitcher Chris Burica struggled early and the Missoula Paddleheads never recovered in a 13-2 loss to the Ogden Raptors on Monday night at Lindquist Field.
Burica, a 23-year-old lefty from California, surrendered eight earned runs on nine hits in the first 4 1/3 innings. That proved more than enough for the Raptors to snap a five-game losing streak against Missoula.
The PaddleHeads drew first blood when Brandon Riley scored on a bases-loaded walk in the top of the first inning. Ogden (47-40) answered quickly, scoring five runs over the next two frames.
Pavin Parks got the Raptors on the board in the home half of the first on an RBI double. David Maberry later stretched the lead to 3-1 with a single to right to drive in Parks.
Jakob Goldfarb drove in a pair of runs in the second on a single, giving Ogden a 5-0 advantage. The former Oregon Duck struck again in the fourth on an RBI double to highlight a 4-run surge, making the score 9-2. Goldfarb finished 2 for 4 with four RBIs.
Ogden added salt to Missoula's wounds with back-to-back home runs in the eighth by Troy Dixon and Niko Pacheco.
Missoula went through five pitchers in the game. Garrett Westberg was a bright spot, striking out two in pitching a scoreless seventh inning. Riley and Eusay each had two hits to lead the PaddleHeads at the plate.
Despite the loss, Missoula boasts the best overall record in the Pioneer League (57-30) and leads the Northern Division second-half race with a 22-17 mark. The second-place Billings Mustangs are a game back.
Missoula play host to the Great Falls Voyagers (38-49) on Wednesday night. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.