MISSOULA — The biggest game of the year for the Missoula PaddleHeads will be played Saturday night against the Idaho Falls Chukars.
Missoula secured a Pioneer League second-half title in the Northern Division and killed the Billings Mustangs' playoff hopes Thursday with an 11-4 win at Ogren-Allegiance Park. The PaddleHeads, who also won the first half and own the best record in the league at 64-31, will play the Chukars for a spot in next week's championship series in a one-game playoff Saturday at 7:05 p.m.
Missoula's opponent is significant for several reasons.
First, the Chukars (57-38) are required to travel almost five hours to the Garden City after closing out their regular season at home Friday night. Second, Idaho Falls owns a 5-4 edge head-to-head this season, in part because of a controversial knock out game on June 20. Missoula went to bed that night thinking it won and found out later that Idaho Falls' protest held up and the Chukars were awarded the win.
Missoula took a four-game win streak into its regular-season finale Friday night against Billings. That game was rendered meaningless by Thursday's result.
Idaho Falls has not played as well in September. While the PaddleHeads had won eight of 10 heading into Friday's contest, the Chukars have lost six of 10.
The PaddleHeads are the most prolific home run hitting team in the Pioneer League. They went long four times Thursday in beating Billings.
Jayson Newman and and A.J. Wright cranked back-to-back solo homers in the fourth inning to break a 2-2 deadlock. Nick Gatewood added a solo shot in the fifth to put the PaddleHeads up 5-2.
In the eighth, Dean Nevarez hit a three-run blast to put the game out of reach. Nine different players recorded a hit for the hosts and four of them collected multiple hits.
Missoula had 164 team home runs heading into Friday's game, by far the most in the league.
Domingo Pena earned the win on the mound for Missoula Thursday. He allowed two runs on two hits with 11 strikeouts in seven innings of work.
